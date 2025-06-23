Hive0154 aka Mustang Panda shifts focus on Tibetan community to deploy Pubload backdoor

Claimloader is a family of loaders that have evolved significantly over the past years. They contain an encrypted shellcode payload, which is decrypted and injected at runtime. Our previous blog provides more technical details on previous variants used by Hive0154.

On the first execution, Claimloader begins by creating a new mutex object to ensure only a single instance of Claimloader is running. It then moves itself and its processes' EXE used for DLL sideloading into a new directory under a new name, such as:

C:\ProgramData\AdobeLicensingPlugin\WF_Adobe_licensing_helper.exe

C:\ProgramData\AdobeLicensingPlugin\libjyy.dll

Next, Claimloader uses the API SHSetValueA() to establish persistence for the EXE via a registry key below:

HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run

This will cause the EXE to be executed every time the current user logs onto the machine. The process is executed with a predefined argument, such as "Licensing", which is used to invoke the main functionality of Claimloader.

On the second Claimloader execution with the specified argument, the latest Claimloader variant begins to decrypt an embedded payload via the TripleDES algorithm. This algorithm has only been observed in Claimloader variants starting late April 2025. The updated variants also use XOR-encrypted API names and native APIs LdrLoadDll() and LdrGetProcedureAddress() to resolve imports dynamically.

After sleeping for five seconds, Claimloader allocates a new executable buffer in memory and copies the shellcode payload into it. The malware sleeps for another 10 seconds and then calls the API's GetDC() and EnumFontsW(), which it uses to execute the payload in memory by passing its entry point as a callback function.