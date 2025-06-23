Hive0154 aka Mustang Panda shifts focus on Tibetan community to deploy Pubload backdoor

In June 2025, IBM X-Force researchers discovered China-aligned threat actor, Hive0154, spreading Pubload malware featuring lure documents and filenames targeting the Tibetan community. The Tibetan sovereignty dispute is often invoked by Chinese threat groups in their cyber operations, with the latest campaign coinciding with activities leading up to a major event for the Tibetan community, the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday.
Several lures observed feature the following topics related to the Tibetan community:
Hive0154 is a well-established China-aligned threat actor with a large malware arsenal, consistent techniques and well-documented activity over the past several years. The group consists of multiple subclusters and engages in cyberattacks targeting public and private organizations, including think tanks, policy groups, government agencies and individuals. X-Force's observation of the group's use of multiple custom malware loaders, backdoors and USB worm families showcases their advanced capabilities. Hive0154 activity overlaps with threat actors publicly reported as Mustang Panda, Stately Taurus, Camaro Dragon, Twill Typhoon, Polaris and Earth Preta.
X-Force previously detailed extensive activity attributed to a subcluster of Hive0154 targeting the US, Philippines, Pakistan and Taiwan in a suspected espionage campaign from late 2024 to early 2025. The group makes use of weaponized archives originating from spear phishing emails to target entities including the Philippines', the United States' and Pakistan's government, military and diplomatic personnel. The phishing emails, archives and malicious file names use references to various geopolitical topics tailored to their specific audience to elicit increased interest from the recipients. The emails commonly include Google Drive URLs that download weaponized ZIP or RAR archives if the recipient clicks on the link.
The archives contain a benign executable vulnerable to DLL sideloading and a malicious Claimloader DLL. The executables are typically renamed to trick victims into opening them, which would immediately trigger the infection chain. The Claimloader malware establishes persistence, decrypts its embedded Pubload payload and injects it into memory. Pubload further downloads Pubshell, a light-weight backdoor facilitating immediate access to the machine via a reverse shell.
At the time the campaign first began (May 21), the WPCT lure below was likely a reference to the upcoming convention held in Tokyo, Japan, from June 2 to June 4.
Lure name
Submitter country
Claimloader DLL SHA256
Date
(WPCT)-ICT&CTA_Conference
India
2bd60685299c62ab
21 May 2025
The convention is usually held in the U.S. or Europe, and was hosted in Japan for the first time. Overall, 142 parliamentarians and representatives from 29 countries were in attendance, including parliamentary members from Belgium and Japan. The Chinese embassy in Japan issued a strong denouncement over the Central Tibetan Administration's, also known as the Tibetan government-in-exile, involvement in the convention. The convention resulted in the Tokyo Declaration, condemning Chinese government repression in the Tibet region, and calling for international legislation to safeguard Tibetan cultural and religious freedom. X-Force researchers uncovered the Hive0154 campaign devising different lures pre- and post-convention.
After the convention, several declarations were issued, including Wise Action Plans on Tibet. Hive0154 likely copied it from the website and into a benign Microsoft Word document (DOCX) within a weaponized archive. The archive further contains articles directly copied from multiple Tibetan websites (here and here) in relation to the convention, as well as authentic photos from the convention. The presence of legitimate articles and photos among the weaponized executables sharing the same names is likely to trick victims into accidentally opening one of the EXE files and unknowingly triggering the infection.
"9th WPCT Region-Wise Action Plans on Tibet.exe":
"Tibet in Focus as Global Lawmakers Convene in Tokyo.exe":
Photos from the convention used as lure: "9th WPCT Region-Wise Action Plans on Tibet(DSC01650.jpg).exe"
In another campaign, X-Force uncovered additional malicious Tibet-themed files. These files have names with topics that are of interest to the Tibetan community, such as bilingual education in Tibet or the title of a recently published book by the Dalai Lama. Choosing such topics was probably engineered to entice the recipients to be receptive and click the file. It is notable that the Tibetan-related samples were submitted from India, where the Tibetan government-in-exile currently operates, and this suggests that recipients of the files may have submitted them to VirusTotal. In a parallel campaign, X-Force discovered a file likely targeting the U.S. Navy, potentially discussing ongoing working group meetings between the U.S. Navy and other parties.
Lure name
Submitter country
Claimloader DLL SHA256
Date
DRC Mining, Strategic Minerals Development Policy/April 17/DRC Mining, Strategic Minerals Development Policy.exe
United States
c80dfc678570bde7c
17 April 2025
སྐད་གཉིས་སློབ་གསོ་བསྒྱུར་བཅོས་སྙན་ཞུ/སྐད་གཉིས་སློབ་གསོ་བསྒྱུར་བཅོས་སྙན་ཞུ.exe
(translated Tibetan: Bilingual Education Reform Report/Bilingual Education Reform Report.exe)
India
93f1fd31e197a58b03c
26 May 2025
Voice for the Voiceless photos/Voice for the Voiceless photos.exe
India
3e7384c5e7c5764258
28 May 2025
(USPACFLT) Working_Group_
United States
8cd4324e1e764aafba
9 June 2025
"སྐད་གཉིས་སློབ་གསོ་བསྒྱུར་བཅོས་སྙན་ཞུ/སྐད་གཉིས་སློབ་གསོ་བསྒྱུར་བཅོས་སྙན་ཞུ.exe" (translated Tibetan: Bilingual Education Reform Report/Bilingual Education Reform Report.exe): The topic is of high importance to the Tibetan community and cultural assimilation in Tibet has been noted by Human Rights Watch in its report.
"Voice for the Voiceless photos/Voice for the Voiceless photos.exe": This is a reference to a book published by the Tibetan leader-in-exile, the Dalai Lama, in March 2025. He writes about his dialogue with Chinese leaders regarding the independence of Tibet.
"DRC Mining, Strategic Minerals Development Policy/April 17/DRC Mining, Strategic Minerals Development Policy.exe": This file may be a reference to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) mining deal with the U.S. and efforts to gain its support for such a deal after observing Ukraine reaching a similar deal with the U.S. As of June 2025, the DRC is about to finalize the deal with the U.S. in return for military and diplomatic assistance against M23 rebels who are being supported by neighboring Rwanda.
"(USPACFLT) Working_Group_Meeting/DF for After Activity Report on the conduct of 4th PN-United States Pacific Fleet (USPACFLT) Working Group Meeting (WGM).exe": This may be a reference to the U.S. Navy's Pacific Fleet and its outreach activities to Pacific Rim countries. The fleet provides naval forces to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and may be called upon in the event of a conflict in Taiwan.
Claimloader is a family of loaders that have evolved significantly over the past years. They contain an encrypted shellcode payload, which is decrypted and injected at runtime. Our previous blog provides more technical details on previous variants used by Hive0154.
On the first execution, Claimloader begins by creating a new mutex object to ensure only a single instance of Claimloader is running. It then moves itself and its processes' EXE used for DLL sideloading into a new directory under a new name, such as:
Next, Claimloader uses the API SHSetValueA() to establish persistence for the EXE via a registry key below:
This will cause the EXE to be executed every time the current user logs onto the machine. The process is executed with a predefined argument, such as "Licensing", which is used to invoke the main functionality of Claimloader.
On the second Claimloader execution with the specified argument, the latest Claimloader variant begins to decrypt an embedded payload via the TripleDES algorithm. This algorithm has only been observed in Claimloader variants starting late April 2025. The updated variants also use XOR-encrypted API names and native APIs LdrLoadDll() and LdrGetProcedureAddress() to resolve imports dynamically.
After sleeping for five seconds, Claimloader allocates a new executable buffer in memory and copies the shellcode payload into it. The malware sleeps for another 10 seconds and then calls the API's GetDC() and EnumFontsW(), which it uses to execute the payload in memory by passing its entry point as a callback function.
The Pubload shellcode payload has not undergone any updates since our last reporting. It contains a simple self-decrypting routine before executing its main functionality. Pubload is a simple backdoor capable of downloading encrypted shellcode payloads, which are injected into memory. One of the first payloads is the Pubshell module, which implements a reverse shell to facilitate immediate access to the infected machine.
Hive0154 remains a highly capable threat actor with multiple active subclusters and frequent development cycles. X-Force assesses with high confidence that China-aligned groups like Hive0154 will continue to refine their large malware arsenal and target public and private organizations worldwide. Entities at risk of Hive0154 activity should remain at a heightened state of defensive security and remain vigilant with regard to the techniques mentioned in this report.
Indicator
Indicator Type
Context
2bd60685299c62abe500fe80e
SHA256
Claimloader DLL
c80dfc678570bde7c19df21877a1
SHA256
Claimloader DLL
93f1fd31e197a58b03c6f5f774c138
SHA256
Claimloader DLL
3e7384c5e7c5764258947721c77
SHA256
Claimloader DLL
8cd4324e1e764aafba4ea0394a8
SHA256
Claimloader DLL
7979686bf73c2988ab5d57f9605
SHA256
Weaponized archive
ea991719885b2fe91502218ff3be1
SHA256
Weaponized archive
6e408aada775eaf19c524792344c
SHA256
Weaponized archive
57770ede7015734e2d881430423b
SHA256
Weaponized archive
fb33f222b3d4d5edc9b743e6428
SHA256
Weaponized archive
218.255.96[.]245:443
IPv4
Pubload C2 server
IBM X-Force Premier Threat Intelligence is now integrated with OpenCTI by Filigran, delivering actionable threat intelligence about this threat activity and more. Access insights on threat actors, malware, and industry risks. Install the X-Force OpenCTI Connector to enhance detection and response, strengthening your cybersecurity with IBM X-Force’s expertise. Get a 30-Day X-Force Premier Threat Intelligence trial today!
Gain insights to prepare and respond to cyberattacks with greater speed and effectiveness with the IBM X-Force threat intelligence index.
Learn how to navigate the challenges and tap into the resilience of generative AI in cybersecurity.
Explore this IDC report to learn about key features to look for in a cyber-recovery solution and how IBM Cloud Cyber Recovery can supplement your existing investments.
Discover new insights for selecting the Managed Detection and Response Vendor that best aligns to your organization’s goals
Understand the latest threats and strengthen your cloud defenses with the X-Force cloud threat landscape report.
Use IBM threat detection and response solutions to strengthen your security and accelerate threat detection.
Protect your mobile environment with IBM MaaS360’s comprehensive mobile threat defense solutions.
Gain comprehensive threat management solutions, expertly protecting your business from cyberattacks.