Hive0154 targeting US, Philippines, Pakistan and Taiwan in suspected espionage campaign

As of May 2025, IBM X-Force is tracking a suspected espionage campaign using weaponized ZIP archives to distribute Pubload and Toneshell backdoors. X-Force attributes this campaign, which likely began in late 2024, to China-aligned threat actor Hive0154, whose operations overlap with groups tracked as Mustang Panda, Stately Taurus, Camaro Dragon, Twill Typhoon, Polaris and Earth Preta. The archives contain politically themed lures likely designed to entice government, military and diplomatic personnel in the Philippines, the United States and Pakistan. Hive0154 subclusters have used similar tactics in the past. Specifically, they have used the Claimloader malware to install persistent backdoors facilitating direct access to victim environments to gain advanced insight into emergent decisions of world governments. X-Force has also observed the group employing a USB worm to spread Pubload in Taiwan, potentially reaching networks that might be air-gapped.
Since at least 2022, Hive0154 has used the Toneshell malware family among others to conduct worldwide cyber operations. Toneshell-related malware, such as Pubload and Pubshell (aka NoFive), indicates the group maintains separate malware strands as part of their operations. The group consists of multiple subclusters and targets public and private organizations, including think tanks, policy groups, government agencies and individuals. X-Force assesses that this threat actor is a capable threat as evidenced by its use of multiple independent malware loaders, backdoor and USB worm families, and consistent reporting of its activity by several security research teams.
In 2023, Palo Alto reported that one of the Hive0154 subclusters X-Force tracks was using various lures to spread the Pubload backdoor. Some of the lures below also coincide with a campaign against Myanmar as reported by CSIRT CTI in January 2024. The lures below show China's ongoing interest in Southeast Asian countries and Australia.
Lure name
Description
SHA256
Date
Notice re UEC, (04-25-2023 Day).zip
Unknown
167a842b97d0434f20e0cd6cf73d07079255a743d2660
April 2023
April 27 updated party list.zip
Unknown
41276827827b95c9b5a9fbd198b7cff2aef6f90f2b2b3ea84
April 2023
Biography of Senator the Hon Don Farrell.zip
The filename seems to be a direct copy of the title appearing on Australia's Trade and Tourism's website about the Australian Trade minister.
4fbfbf1cd2efaef1906f0bd2195281b77619b9948e829b4d53
April 2023
SAC has some instructional requirements for the general election
Unknown
782e074601f5b17e045d7c8c6380bbb90ab2a1834b30740d
April 2023
National Security Priority Programs.zip
Unknown
a02766b3950dbb86a129384cf9060c11be551025a7f4
May 2023
230605 Ministerial meeting minutes (1).zip
The file may be a reference to the declaration that occurred in Paris on June 8, 2023 by ministers from Australia, Canada, Japan, United States, United Kingdom, and New Zealand over abusive trade practices concerning Asia-Pacific region.
178e92c59afe4c590436579d9ba98f6afafddf1bf05f570539
June 2023
NUG's Foreign Policy Strategy.zip
The wording appears on this CSIS Indonesia webpage, concerning a situation unfolding in Myanmar, which is embroiled in a civil war, with reports suggesting that China is reportedly considering sending security personnel in support of Myanmar's military junta government, according to December 2024 reporting.
ba7c456f229adc4bd75bfb876814b4deaf6768ffe95a03021a
August 2023
Analysis of the third meeting of NDSC.zip
The file may have been part of previously reported campaign against Myanmar government by Stately Taurus in early 2024. Circa October 2023, Myanmar became embroiled in a civil war between rebel faction and government forces, where rebel forces have effectively seized control of a key trade route for China.
4e8717c9812318f8775a94fc2bffcf050eacfbc30ea25d0d3dc
November 2023
The weaponized ZIP files generally contain a renamed legitimate executable, such as SolidPDFCreator.exe (e2acbc36c2cce4050e34033c12f766fea58b4196d84cf40e979fac8fed24c942), which is used to sideload a malicious DLL. The DLL is part of the Claimloader family, which is comprised of different shellcode loader variants used by Hive0154 throughout the years to load payloads associated with the Pubload and Toneshell backdoor families.
Throughout 2024, further Hive0154 activity was recorded, some of which was reported on by FatzQuatz, the StrikeReadyLabs Twitter/X account, and Hunt.io:
Lure name
Description
SHA256
Date
Meeting Request--30-31-05.zip
Unknown
09597c2844067d8ee6713137cd2739f4f3c9009fd8d59a1497424
May 2024
EBO Brainstorming Friday 24 to Saturday 25 May 2024.zip
Unknown
78a60bea5693138c771386b8c22f0adfe6765a6313b80488bd1084
May 2024
Attendee list template (24-6-2024).zip
Unknown
b7d13787c8be72dcc584c516e7185a6e65138aa247d63156afc7e376
June 2024
Notice of Final Meeting.zip
Unknown
fef713b237179f4d6bea899687d91073c457e0487b6efd9139020894
July 2024
a1.Guidelines for Driving Soft Power to Promote Thailand's Image and Competitiveness on the World Stage.pptx
Unknown
727ccc4560fb11627870ff2cac2349d656e25d1f566d92e98eb7cb80
July 2024
Interview with Surachet Praweewongwut.rar
Unknown
f00e5ff2dc47a7625c86ac89784d5aa26b210a8437b9fb150b66eb37
August 2024
IISS Prague Defence Summit 2024.zip
Previously reported Mustang Panda campaign targeting participants in IISS Defence Summit in Prague, on November 2024.
1387ec22a3391647e25d2cb722cd89e255d3ebfe586cf5f699eae22c
August 2024
NDI-IRI_Election_Observation_Mission_Report.zip
The filename seems to be in reference to the NDI-IRI report published in June 2023 concerning elections in Nigeria. The report was commissioned with support from US Agency for International Development (USAID).
ac989df2715a26df9e039e9e0d73ed84337eeb07a4a45901858acb
August 2024
leadership information list.zip
Unknown
3a37a127a425360d00588bf6527a1687ce2d7c736a6c3fdec4f83a
August 2024
Request for Inputs for the 6th Philippines-Thailand Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) Ministerial Meeting.exe
The lure likely refers to bilateral meeting between Thailand and Philippines that occurred on October 2024.
057fd248e0219dd31e1044afb7bc77c5f30a7315e136adfcca55c
September 2024
Bencana_Air_dan_Pandemik_TNB_UTM_23_Oktober_2024_1.rar
The lure document appears to be from Malaysian National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA, Agensi Pengurusan Bencana Negara) and its ongoing responses to Covid-19 in Malaysia.
cc4e5d175fc85685e7f31c2e7797a3d3a74e751716724b86033e9
October 2024
The DLL sideloading technique within ZIPs remains the same, but different versions of the Claimloader DLL were registered with changes to the decryption algorithm. Some of the campaigns also used a Toneshell DLL (0bd114fecfd3c09820fa013d8cd8aadedee69906b6f81a2e827bba68ddf1023b) directly.
X-Force observed several new campaigns in late 2024 and early 2025 following the same TTPs, which were attributed to the same Hive0154 subcluster. The latest Claimloader variants also support opening decoy PDFs as part of the installation routine, before injecting their shellcode payloads. The PDFs, as well as the DLLs, use file attributes to remain hidden to a standard user.
Two lures and their associated decoy filenames specifically mention tensions over the South China Seas between China and the Philippines, with the Philippines government calling for close military cooperation with the United States in light of growing activities by the Chinese military. These developments will likely elicit increased interest from the recipients, who may be more inclined to open the attachment. Such recipients may include the Philippines' government, military and diplomatic personnel, and may also involve U.S. government and military personnel whose duty might warrant engaging in the topic presented by the filenames.
Lure name
Decoy filename
Associated DLL SHA256
Date
Assessment Report 10-17 Oct\China, Philippines' clash
20241009 Lao PDR_Review and Decision of the ASEAN LEADERS on the 5PC 2024.pdf
93fb8b78d65a9ef790be6d20552397373e5d60302bf7618af19b53cd06
October 2024
Defense_Cooperation_with_the_
2025.pdf
a6dfb41bbad08e3fe663efa325e4c58d9fddb4fe78f38bce180dfc4
November 2024
Both lures sideload a Claimloader DLL, which loads the same Toneshell backdoor detailed further below.
Claimloader is a family of loaders used by Hive0154 in the past to load various shellcode payloads, including Toneshell and Pubload. Over the years, it has evolved into several different versions with varying functionality.
One of the early samples, compiled in late 2021, was published on by Palo Alto's Unit 42. It uses an interesting technique, copying shellcode into a buffer via the UuidFromStringA API. It further executes the shellcode as a callback function passed to EnumSystemLanguageGroupsA.
A similar technique was previously reported on by the NCC group.
In November 2022, LAC reported on a Claimloader variant likely targeting government organizations in the Philippines in an infection chain almost exactly the same as the activity in 2023-2024 detailed in the previous sections. The variant stores its payload as 32-byte blocks of encrypted stack strings, before decrypting each of them. It also copies the legitimate executable and the Claimloader DLL to a new directory before attempting to establish persistence via the registry or scheduled tasks, effectively making it an installer in addition to a loader.
Upon execution, the malware begins by creating a hardcoded mutex to ensure only a single instance of Claimloader is running. Next, it checks for a specific command line argument, which is not present on the first run. If that's the case, Claimloader will copy both the EXE and DLL into a new unobtrusive directory, often under "C:\ProgramData\", imitating a software directory such as:
This behavior is used by most of the more recent Claimloader samples and can also lead to unsuccessful sandbox executions.
Next, the malware establishes persistence on login by storing the path of the EXE with the correct command line argument in a new registry key again with an unobtrusive software name under:
Claimloader also uses a secondary persistence mechanism by creating the following process to create a scheduled task, which will execute the loader every 5 minutes:
Note that the exact techniques may deviate; one sample, for instance, used COM objects instead to schedule the task by connecting to the ITaskService interface (8957c8de9032b347ee1a15abbae489788533acac0b1a000a2104812df24fb8ce).
Claimloader's decryption algorithms have varied in samples between DES (latest version), at least two implementations of AES and XOR-based decryption routines using a hardcoded seed to generate a keystream via the _srand() function:
To execute their payloads after decryption, most Claimloader variants use APIs with callback functions, but there are also variants that create a new thread or directly call the payload as a function.
Below is a table of different Claimloader samples and their techniques:
Sample SHA256
DLL name
Persistence
Decryption
Execution technique
3af7807efb10525196c562c1f91d2f009c836630a899f76e2db80a
AmindPDFCore.dll
Registry and scheduled task "AmindPDF"
_srand() keystream
EnumPropsExW
8957c8de9032b347ee1a15abbae489788533acac0b1a000a210481
libemb.dll
Registry and scheduled task via COM "Fhbemb Update"
AES
Direct call
d665f55555f87b515cb8ef1adce9592a83662a8c4efa34f6ffdd02
CCleanerReactivator.dll
None
AES, with payload stored in stack strings
EnumCalendarInfoExW
c7efd45aa7dd1ecd05571f15d83e9c9fb9209028687498bf3ce524
SolidPDFCreator.dll
Registry and scheduled task "jxbrowser-chromiumim"
AES
EnumFontsW
a6dfb41bbad08e3fe663efa325e4c58d9fddb4fe78f38bce180dfc
jxbrowser-chromium- lib.dll
Registry and scheduled task "jxbrowser-chromiumim"
AES
EnumFontsW
900af2b8d03b40cdb027126d47e6537535178464833770741bab8e
helper_core.dll
Registry and scheduled task "WargamingGroup"
_srand() keystream
EnumFontsW
4c66e7ebf2ca2ecf00379463835e6a2d5b0231d93fb274a968e75f
helper_core.dll
Registry and scheduled task "NVIDIA_GPU_Core"
DES
EnumFontsW
Several recent samples have added support to display a decoy PDF during the first execution of Claimloader.
After opening the PDF file for the user, Claimloader removes the "System" and "Hidden" file attributes to make the PDF permanently visible to the user in the open folder.
The latest Claimloader variant at the time of publication uses obfuscated API and DLL names, which are XOR encrypted with 0x99. During execution, the loader decrypts the strings and calls LdrLoadDll and LdrGetProcedureAddress to resolve the function pointers for the APIs it needs.
Both Claimloader DLLs associated with the South China Sea lures load the same Toneshell backdoor (5d7b9605cf85371da0849b82977df222ac6c970596c5a9a123c9490789d40078) as shellcode, which is a valid PE at the same time.
The DOS Header was modified to include a small stub to call another function at offset 0x4200, while providing the base address of the PE as an argument. This loader function goes on to manually load the PE, resolving necessary imports and mapping the sections into memory. This technique allows malware developers to convert a valid PE into shellcode post-compilation.
The Toneshell family comprises a large arsenal of different variants and has evolved significantly over time. Although it shares strong code overlaps with the Pubload backdoor, it is tracked separately by X-Force. Variants may differ in C2 mechanisms, custom C2 protocols, supported commands and API hashes. X-Force also groups multiple versions of a USB worm framework called "Tonedisk" under the Toneshell family.
The Toneshell backdoor from the campaign above is a comparatively simple variant and is designed to establish a reverse shell through its C2 server.
It begins by resolving its APIs and creating a new GUID via CoCreateGuid. The resulting 16 bytes are used as a unique victim identifier and are written in a new file:
Next, it creates a new event "Fool87012900137", which it uses as a mutex to ensure it is the only running instance. Toneshell initializes its main struct with the C2 server address (45[.]136[.]254[.]193:443), the GUID and the victim's computer name, among other configuration values. It also initializes an implementation of the Microsoft "rand" PRNG.
For each beacon querying the C2 server for commands, Toneshell generates the next 256-byte key from the PRNG, which is used to encrypt C2 communication, the GUID and the computer name.
The TCP beacons contain the following values formatted with a header imitating a TLS Application Data packet (17 03 03):
Toneshell expects a similar response back from the server:
After decrypting the response, the first byte is parsed as a command value, the second byte is used as an identifier for created pipes and the rest as the command payload.
Before handling the command, Toneshell creates a new thread that sends heartbeat-like response beacons every 30 seconds. Every beacon must also send the correct lowest byte of the next 4 bytes generated by the initialized PRNG keystream to verify the integrity of the communication to the C2 server. These beacons are formatted as follows:
This version of Toneshell supports the following C2 command codes:
Code
Description
1
Wait - will continue waiting for commands with a non-empty payload.
2
Create new file (delete if already exists)
3
Write data to file
4
Write data to file and confirm via response beacon
5
Create reverse shell via pipes
6
Write shell command to pipe
7
Terminate reverse shell
To create a reverse shell, Toneshell sets up two anonymous pipes and creates a new cmd.exe process using the pipes to write data to stdin and read data from stdout and stderr.
By adding the handles to the pipes into the STARTUPINFO structure of the new process, Toneshell can execute arbitrary commands by simply writing to the pipe. In a new thread, Toneshell peeks the pipe for new output using PeekNamedPipe every 100ms. Any new data is read from the pipe and relayed back to the C2 server.
As of February 2025, X-Force observed a Hive0154 campaign delivering the Pubload backdoor through similar variants of Claimloader as described above. The four samples below share the same C2 server 218[.]255[.]96[.]245:443
Lure name
Submitter country
Claimloader DLL name
Claimloader Mutex
DLL SHA256
Date
BLA,BLF,BRAS,BRG,BRA,UBA (Research & Analysis) Report.exe
Pakistan
SolidPDFCreator.dll
TB20251202
c7efd45aa7dd1ecd05571f15d83e9c9fb9
12 February 2025
Unknown
Hong Kong
SolidPDFCreator.dll
MTM20251103
087ccc7f6c022dc5fd40ade3ef6adaecd5
11 March 2025
(The_Military_Balance_2025)
The Philippines
chrome_elf.dll
CATM20252003
216188ee52b067f761bdf3c456634ca2e
20 March 2025
NSC_Meeting_Minutes_
United States
helper_core.dll
GameBoxABC
900af2b8d03b40cdb027126d47e6537
17 April 2025
Invitation to the Inter-Agency Meeting for the 46th ASEAN Summit.exe
The Philippines
helper_core.dll
GameGpu0428
4c66e7ebf2ca2ecf00379463835e6a2d5
29 April 2025
豐德電廠114年5月份現金需求表/114.04~114.06月現金需求表(114年度5月).exe
Unknown (likely Taiwan)
helper_core.dll
GameFind057
112118aad0db9ff6c78dce2e81d9732537
7 May 2025
英諾飛保密合約書-NDA-亞航 v英諾飛-AACLlegal1105.exe
Taiwan
helper_core.dll
Unknown
Unknown
8 May 2025
Invitation letter for the com Workshop - AMB.exe
Unknown
helper_core.dll
GameBoxTV59
|7476d6b375d8b1962624723aabe6f5054
567ce151ade06ae1353f649c4c4e763
9 May 2025
In the case of the LNK file above, it executes the legitimate renamed executable to initiate the DLL sideloading of Claimloader:
One of the weaponized ZIP files contained a legitimate executable renamed to "BLA,BLF,BRAS,BRG,BRA,UBA (Research & Analysis) Report.exe". The lure is likely a reference to the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a militant separatist group, and other associated militant groups calling for the establishment of a new nation of Balochistan. The use of such names in the lure is likely an attacker's effort to prompt interested recipients to click the attachment.
Another file, "NSC_Meeting_Minutes_Apr2025.lnk", may refer to a U.S. National Security Council meeting and purported notes taken, which would be of interest to individuals in the U.S. government or other individuals involved in intelligence, academics or journalism involving U.S. governmental affairs. As in the 'BLA' lure potentially targeting Pakistani officials, this lure may be geared toward a U.S. audience with a captive filename to entice the recipients to click the attachment.
A filename, “Invitation to the Inter-Agency Meeting for the 46th ASEAN Summit.exe”, may refer to an upcoming Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit on May 26 and 27, 2025, in Malaysia.
The filename, “豐德電廠114年5月份現金需求表/114.04~114.06月現金需求表(114年度5月).exe”, may refer to Taiwan’s Fongde power plant’s payment invoice circa April/May 2015.
The last file, “英諾飛保密合約書-NDA-亞航 v英諾飛-AACLlegal1105.exe”, may refer to a supposed non-disclosure agreement between two Taiwanese aerospace firms related to unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and aircraft maintenance.
Pubload is a backdoor first described by Cisco Talos in 2022 as an unnamed stager. Note that X-Force identifies the loader for the shellcode as Claimloader and the first-stage shellcode downloader as Pubload, whereas TrendMicro reporting identifies both as Pubload. Claimloader has been used to load both Pubload and Toneshell. Team T5 tracks Pubload and Pubshell as NoFive.
The Pubload shellcode payload begins by XOR decrypting the rest of its shellcode using a 32-byte XOR key:
This self-decrypting routine was only added starting with the second of the four Claimloader samples above. After decryption, it goes on to resolve all its necessary APIs, obfuscated via the ROR13 algorithm. Next, it allocates new memory and sets up its main struct with a hardcoded C2 server address and encryption key, before initiating its main behavior.
Pubload's main loop begins by enumerating the following values:
These values are formatted as the first beacon payload:
The payload is encrypted using the hardcoded key in four consecutive XOR loops with different key offsets:
Similar to Toneshell, the encrypted payload is placed into a fake TLS Application Data packet:
The TCP packet is sent to its hardcoded C2 server at
In return Pubload expects a response parsed as
After successful decryption of the payload, the first byte is expected to be 0x06, while the rest of the data is parsed as the struct below to XOR decrypt the received shellcode payload:
Finally, Pubload adds the necessary PAGE_EXECUTE_READWRITE memory protection option and executes the shellcode, while providing the enumerated system info and the C2 server as arguments.
The shellcode payload (Pubshell) immediately downloaded by Pubload displays several similarities with the Toneshell variant discussed above and has the same functionality—to create a reverse shell through pipes.
It begins with the usual setup procedure, resolving APIs, allocating memory and initializing its main struct and the same key as its parent Pubload sample.
The first beacon is like Pubload's, except for the first byte of the payload (beacon code), which is 0x0B.
Again, the first byte of the decrypted response acts as a command code to determine the behavior of Pubshell:
Command code
Description
1
Reset the victim ID to the initial obfuscated serial number
3
Set a new victim ID
4
Set beacon frequency in seconds (initial value is 10s)
5
Stop beaconing
26
Delete file
27
Create new file
29
Write data to newly created file
30
Create reverse shell via pipes
31
Write new command to pipe
32
Terminate reverse shell and close all handles and associated processes
48
Read command result (stdin, stderr) from pipe
Just like Toneshell, Pubshell sends back different response codes to its C2 server, depending on the result of a command. For instance, both the commands to create a new file (27) and write to that file (29) will return the code 42 upon success and 43 on failure. In addition, Pubshell also includes more detailed error message strings, such as:
Similar strings were also observed in other Toneshell variants.
The Pubshell implementation of the reverse shell via anonymous pipes is almost identical to Toneshell. However, instead of running a new thread to immediately return any results, Pubshell requires an additional command to return command results. It also only supports running "cmd.exe" as a shell.
In several ways, Pubload and Pubshell appear to be an independently developed "lite version" of Toneshell, with less sophistication and clear code overlaps.
In December 2024, X-Force observed additional Hive0154 activity targeting Taiwan with the Pubload backdoor. In March, X-Force engaged with a major manufacturing company to investigate a Pubload infection in Taiwan. In the incident, threat actors made use of the HIUPAN USB worm to spread Claimloader and Pubload through USB devices. The worm is likely used as a follow-on payload in initial Pubload infections to boost the number of infections and potentially reach networks that might be airgapped. The relationship of both malware variants was documented previously by Trend Micro.
HIUPAN (aka U2DiskWatch) is a USB worm, whose main DLL "u2ec.dll" is sideloaded through a legitimate EXE "UsbConfig.exe" when a user unintentionally executes it from a USB device. The worm accomplishes the following tasks:
HIUPAN uses a config file "$.ini" to store a sleep multiplier and the filenames of its components and the accompanying malware. This makes it extremely easy to configure the worm to spread any malware by simply exchanging payload files and the text-based config.
The configuration file observed in Taiwan-based infections spreading Claimloader and Pubload is displayed below:
Config value
Description
10
Sleep multiplier
UsbConfig.exe
HIUPAN legitimate EXE launcher
u2ec.dll
HIUPAN main DLL
jxbrowser-chromium-lib.exe
Claimloader legitimate EXE launcher
jxbrowser-chromium-lib.dll
Claimloader loading Pubload backdoor
#.doc
Unused file with junk value. Used for encrypted components for other accompanying malware types
$.ini
HIUPAN configuration file
HIUPAN is not the only USB worm employed by Hive0154. Several other frameworks and variants distributing malware, such as Toneshell and Pubshell, are still actively spreading and are regularly uploaded to VirusTotal.
The extensive operational scope of Hive0154 discussed in this blog becomes evident through their utilization of diverse tools, innovative techniques and a broad array of potential victims. China-aligned groups like Hive0154 will continue to refine their large malware arsenal and retain a focus on East Asia-based organizations in the private and public sectors. Their wide array of tooling, frequent development cycles and USB worm-based malware distribution highlights them as a sophisticated threat actor. Entities at risk of Hive0154 activity should remain at a heightened state of defensive security and remain vigilant with regard to the techniques mentioned in this report.
Indicator
Indicator Type
Context
167a842b97d0434f20e0cd6cf73d07079255a743d266
SHA256
Hive0154 weaponized archive
41276827827b95c9b5a9fbd198b7cff2aef6f90f2b2b3ea
SHA256
Hive0154 weaponized archive
4fbfbf1cd2efaef1906f0bd2195281b77619b9948e829b4d
SHA256
Hive0154 weaponized archive
782e074601f5b17e045d7c8c6380bbb90ab2a1834b3074
SHA256
Hive0154 weaponized SFX
a02766b3950dbb86a129384cf9060c11be551025a7f469
SHA256
Hive0154 weaponized archive
178e92c59afe4c590436579d9ba98f6afafddf1bf05f570539
SHA256
Hive0154 weaponized archive
ba7c456f229adc4bd75bfb876814b4deaf6768ffe95a0302
SHA256
Hive0154 weaponized archive
4e8717c9812318f8775a94fc2bffcf050eacfbc30ea25d0
SHA256
Hive0154 weaponized archive
09597c2844067d8ee6713137cd2739f4f3c9009fd8d59a1
SHA256
Hive0154 weaponized archive
78a60bea5693138c771386b8c22f0adfe6765a6313b804
SHA256
Hive0154 weaponized archive
fef713b237179f4d6bea899687d91073c457e0487b6efd913
SHA256
Hive0154 weaponized archive
727ccc4560fb11627870ff2cac2349d656e25d1f566d92e98
SHA256
Hive0154 weaponized archive
f00e5ff2dc47a7625c86ac89784d5aa26b210a8437b9fb150b
SHA256
Hive0154 weaponized archive
1387ec22a3391647e25d2cb722cd89e255d3ebfe586cf5f699e
SHA256
Hive0154 weaponized archive
ac989df2715a26df9e039e9e0d73ed84337eeb07a4a459018
SHA256
Hive0154 weaponized archive
3a37a127a425360d00588bf6527a1687ce2d7c736a6c3fdec4
SHA256
Hive0154 weaponized archive
cc4e5d175fc85685e7f31c2e7797a3d3a74e751716724b8603
SHA256
Hive0154 weaponized archive
e4a4803cb04b58c07230b13682fe1cf7e3aa7ffab434e89143
SHA256
Hive0154 weaponized archive
2b0882fbcfd8fcbc84cc7c63a22a2ef10900a8addfe7e73b231
SHA256
Hive0154 weaponized archive
b7d13787c8be72dcc584c516e7185a6e65138aa247d63156afc
SHA256
Hive0154 weaponized archive
76cc0fd64a2fc67bc0146f048194a64fcf9f7eaf7e91aacce6fa14
SHA256
Hive0154 weaponized archive
c49c686c26845b9ef0913642caff101783663787579fa4432
SHA256
Hive0154 weaponized archive
b8865a77cb8f0706b50d4d85bf9d8ca0dbf7bab8223e38ce9
SHA256
Hive0154 weaponized archive
98c1527d4b064fcf4a95488c34576e5f443585cb6e385c7b876
SHA256
Hive0154 weaponized archive
6f5c50f37b6753366066c65b3e67b64ffe5662d8411ffa581835c3
SHA256
Hive0154 weaponized archive
d99e33878e23582308b1e217aff4a5f8f0836735338b4a4dff80ee
SHA256
Hive0154 weaponized archive
cf61b7a9bdde2a39156d88f309f230a7d44e9feaf0359947e1f
SHA256
Early Claimloader sample
93fb8b78d65a9ef790be6d20552397373e5d60302bf7618af1
SHA256
Claimloader DLL
895b8e0c1d2e4cae16508ded5055e8d4bc1003a683cd47a727
SHA256
Claimloader DLL
a6dfb41bbad08e3fe663efa325e4c58d9fddb4fe78f38bce180dfc
SHA256
Claimloader DLL
3af7807efb10525196c562c1f91d2f009c836630a899f76e2db80a
SHA256
Claimloader DLL
8957c8de9032b347ee1a15abbae489788533acac0b1a000a210
SHA256
Claimloader DLL
d665f55555f87b515cb8ef1adce9592a83662a8c4efa34f6ffdd02
SHA256
Claimloader DLL
c7efd45aa7dd1ecd05571f15d83e9c9fb9209028687498bf3ce524
SHA256
Claimloader DLL
a6dfb41bbad08e3fe663efa325e4c58d9fddb4fe78f38bce180dfc
SHA256
Claimloader DLL
8f4ee5e0b85020f2a040f54dccd24b7e9400c1aa5be8f8988f032
SHA256
Claimloader DLL
087ccc7f6c022dc5fd40ade3ef6adaecd51f47e52619cae6b585b8
SHA256
Claimloader DLL
216188ee52b067f761bdf3c456634ca2e84d278c8ebf35cd4cb686
SHA256
Claimloader DLL
900af2b8d03b40cdb027126d47e6537535178464833770741b
SHA256
Claimloader DLL
4c66e7ebf2ca2ecf00379463835e6a2d5b0231d93fb27s4a968
SHA256
Claimloader DLL
112118aad0db9ff6c78dce2e81d9732537ac9cd71412409fa10c74
SHA256
Claimloader DLL
7476d6b375d8b1962624723aabe6f5054567ce151ade06ae1353f6
SHA256
Claimloader DLL
0bd114fecfd3c09820fa013d8cd8aadedee69906b6f81a2e827bba
SHA256
Toneshell backdoor
5d7b9605cf85371da0849b82977df222ac6c970596c5a9a123c949
SHA256
Toneshell backdoor
62087a1226c5433d6f6184d627c4874c347c1de1cb1c1fdbdc1b0c
SHA256
Toneshell backdoor
534853913ad1e9b7ae7dade841b9cfc2e4a1e38351578e1c15466c
SHA256
Pubload backdoor
2da73366f9efc0d1c05c72e40446057333e12c6083528f64e78b57
SHA256
Pubload backdoor
b04775803e48979b68480a498807d0ed16df9610e3f632344b
SHA256
Pubshell backdoor
b4c37e3995d5ff94754cedd49f8fc6765448a16027a5951e37bd0d
SHA256
HIUPAN USB worm
f5fd2905d90755d021e1442c34fa628d56598ae1043a7c1103bd5e
SHA256
HIUPAN USB worm
45[.]136[.]254[.]193:443
IP address, port
Toneshell C2 server
45[.]144[.]165[.]66
IP address, port
Toneshell C2 server
218[.]255[.]96[.]245:443
IP address, port
Pubload C2 server
103[.]27[.]202[.]132
IP address, port
Toneshell C2 server
45[.]12[.]91[.]223:443
IP address, port
Pubload C2 server
