Hive0154 targeting US, Philippines, Pakistan and Taiwan in suspected espionage campaign

Tags
Security
15 May 2025

Authors

Golo Mühr

Malware Reverse Engineer

IBM

Joshua Chung

Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst

IBM Security

As of May 2025, IBM X-Force is tracking a suspected espionage campaign using weaponized ZIP archives to distribute Pubload and Toneshell backdoors. X-Force attributes this campaign, which likely began in late 2024, to China-aligned threat actor Hive0154, whose operations overlap with groups tracked as Mustang Panda, Stately Taurus, Camaro Dragon, Twill Typhoon, Polaris and Earth Preta. The archives contain politically themed lures likely designed to entice government, military and diplomatic personnel in the Philippines, the United States and Pakistan. Hive0154 subclusters have used similar tactics in the past. Specifically, they have used the Claimloader malware to install persistent backdoors facilitating direct access to victim environments to gain advanced insight into emergent decisions of world governments. X-Force has also observed the group employing a USB worm to spread Pubload in Taiwan, potentially reaching networks that might be air-gapped.

Key findings

  • Hive0154 is a well-established China-aligned threat actor with a large malware arsenal, consistent techniques and well-documented activity over the past several years
  • Among the malware arsenal, X-Force discovered a number of tools designed to target a specific audience, likely targeting the Philippines', the United States' and Pakistan's government, military and diplomatic personnel
  • X-Force discovery suggests Hive0154’s use of geopolitical topics tailored to separate audiences: 1. the Philippines, using South China Sea tensions; 2. Pakistan, using Balochistan separatists’ activities; and 3. the United States, using spoofed National Security Council meeting notes
  • These tailored attacks suggest Hive0154 is likely attempting to gain intelligence on the potential strategies and intent of the U.S. administration and the neighboring countries to China
  • One of Hive0154's subclusters has consistently used evolving Claimloader variants to deploy related Pubload and Toneshell backdoors and target entities in Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and the US
  • X-Force investigated recent activity in Taiwan, where the HIUPAN USB worm was used to spread the Pubload backdoor to a major manufacturing company. Hive0154 also uses filenames related to invoices and legal documents as lures to target Taiwan in May 2025

Hive0154 overview

Since at least 2022, Hive0154 has used the Toneshell malware family among others to conduct worldwide cyber operations. Toneshell-related malware, such as Pubload and Pubshell (aka NoFive), indicates the group maintains separate malware strands as part of their operations. The group consists of multiple subclusters and targets public and private organizations, including think tanks, policy groups, government agencies and individuals. X-Force assesses that this threat actor is a capable threat as evidenced by its use of multiple independent malware loaders, backdoor and USB worm families, and consistent reporting of its activity by several security research teams.

Previous activity

In 2023, Palo Alto reported that one of the Hive0154 subclusters X-Force tracks was using various lures to spread the Pubload backdoor. Some of the lures below also coincide with a campaign against Myanmar as reported by CSIRT CTI in January 2024. The lures below show China's ongoing interest in Southeast Asian countries and Australia.

Lure name

Description

SHA256

Date

Notice re UEC, (04-25-2023 Day).zip

Unknown

167a842b97d0434f20e0cd6cf73d07079255a743d2660
6b94fc785a0f3c6736e

 April 2023

April 27 updated party list.zip

Unknown

41276827827b95c9b5a9fbd198b7cff2aef6f90f2b2b3ea84
fadb69c55efa171

 April 2023

Biography of Senator the Hon Don Farrell.zip

The filename seems to be a direct copy of the title appearing on Australia's Trade and Tourism's website about the Australian Trade minister.

4fbfbf1cd2efaef1906f0bd2195281b77619b9948e829b4d53
bf1f198ba81dc5

 April 2023

SAC has some instructional requirements for the general election

Unknown

782e074601f5b17e045d7c8c6380bbb90ab2a1834b30740d
662d6c7f2c5372fe

 April 2023

National Security Priority Programs.zip

Unknown

a02766b3950dbb86a129384cf9060c11be551025a7f4
69e3811ea257a47907d5

 May 2023

230605 Ministerial meeting minutes (1).zip

The file may be a reference to the declaration that occurred in Paris on June 8, 2023 by ministers from Australia, Canada, Japan, United States, United Kingdom, and New Zealand over abusive trade practices concerning Asia-Pacific region.

178e92c59afe4c590436579d9ba98f6afafddf1bf05f570539
729a8f0034d798

 June 2023

NUG's Foreign Policy Strategy.zip

The wording appears on this CSIS Indonesia webpage, concerning a situation unfolding in Myanmar, which is embroiled in a civil war, with reports suggesting that China is reportedly considering sending security personnel in support of Myanmar's military junta government, according to December 2024 reporting.

ba7c456f229adc4bd75bfb876814b4deaf6768ffe95a03021a
ead03e55e92c7c

 August 2023

Analysis of the third meeting of NDSC.zip

The file may have been part of previously reported campaign against Myanmar government by Stately Taurus in early 2024. Circa October 2023, Myanmar became embroiled in a civil war between rebel faction and government forces, where rebel forces have effectively seized control of a key trade route for China. 

4e8717c9812318f8775a94fc2bffcf050eacfbc30ea25d0d3dc
fe61b37fe34bb

 November 2023

The weaponized ZIP files generally contain a renamed legitimate executable, such as SolidPDFCreator.exe (e2acbc36c2cce4050e34033c12f766fea58b4196d84cf40e979fac8fed24c942), which is used to sideload a malicious DLL. The DLL is part of the Claimloader family, which is comprised of different shellcode loader variants used by Hive0154 throughout the years to load payloads associated with the Pubload and Toneshell backdoor families.

Throughout 2024, further Hive0154 activity was recorded, some of which was reported on by FatzQuatz, the StrikeReadyLabs Twitter/X account, and Hunt.io:

Lure name

Description

SHA256

Date

Meeting Request--30-31-05.zip

Unknown

09597c2844067d8ee6713137cd2739f4f3c9009fd8d59a1497424
424c96cf341

  May 2024

EBO Brainstorming Friday 24 to Saturday 25 May 2024.zip

Unknown

78a60bea5693138c771386b8c22f0adfe6765a6313b80488bd1084
bc9ed370bd

  May 2024

Attendee list template (24-6-2024).zip

Unknown

b7d13787c8be72dcc584c516e7185a6e65138aa247d63156afc7e376
b3c01dc2

 June 2024

Notice of Final Meeting.zip

Unknown

fef713b237179f4d6bea899687d91073c457e0487b6efd9139020894
44a7d2f2

 July 2024

a1.Guidelines for Driving Soft Power to Promote Thailand's Image and Competitiveness on the World Stage.pptx

Unknown

727ccc4560fb11627870ff2cac2349d656e25d1f566d92e98eb7cb80
d771fa22

 July 2024

Interview with Surachet Praweewongwut.rar

Unknown

f00e5ff2dc47a7625c86ac89784d5aa26b210a8437b9fb150b66eb37
98b3c1d6

 August 2024

IISS Prague Defence Summit 2024.zip

Previously reported Mustang Panda campaign targeting participants in IISS Defence Summit in Prague, on November 2024.

1387ec22a3391647e25d2cb722cd89e255d3ebfe586cf5f699eae22c
6e008c34

 August 2024

NDI-IRI_Election_Observation_Mission_Report.zip

The filename seems to be in reference to the NDI-IRI report published in June 2023 concerning elections in Nigeria. The report was commissioned with support from US Agency for International Development (USAID).

ac989df2715a26df9e039e9e0d73ed84337eeb07a4a45901858acb
b09c9050c4

 August 2024

leadership information list.zip

Unknown

3a37a127a425360d00588bf6527a1687ce2d7c736a6c3fdec4f83a
752ba3c3fd

 August 2024

Request for Inputs for the 6th Philippines-Thailand Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) Ministerial Meeting.exe

The lure likely refers to bilateral meeting between Thailand and Philippines that occurred on October 2024.

057fd248e0219dd31e1044afb7bc77c5f30a7315e136adfcca55c
e1593d6cf5d (legitimate EXE, corresponding DLL unknown)

 September 2024

Bencana_Air_dan_Pandemik_TNB_UTM_23_Oktober_2024_1.rar

The lure document appears to be from Malaysian National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA, Agensi Pengurusan Bencana Negara) and its ongoing responses to Covid-19 in Malaysia. 

cc4e5d175fc85685e7f31c2e7797a3d3a74e751716724b86033e9
2321fef1bae

 October 2024

The DLL sideloading technique within ZIPs remains the same, but different versions of the Claimloader DLL were registered with changes to the decryption algorithm. Some of the campaigns also used a Toneshell DLL (0bd114fecfd3c09820fa013d8cd8aadedee69906b6f81a2e827bba68ddf1023b) directly. 

Tensions over South China Sea

X-Force observed several new campaigns in late 2024 and early 2025 following the same TTPs, which were attributed to the same Hive0154 subcluster. The latest Claimloader variants also support opening decoy PDFs as part of the installation routine, before injecting their shellcode payloads. The PDFs, as well as the DLLs, use file attributes to remain hidden to a standard user.

Two lures and their associated decoy filenames specifically mention tensions over the South China Seas between China and the Philippines, with the Philippines government calling for close military cooperation with the United States in light of growing activities by the Chinese military. These developments will likely elicit increased interest from the recipients, who may be more inclined to open the attachment. Such recipients may include the Philippines' government, military and diplomatic personnel, and may also involve U.S. government and military personnel whose duty might warrant engaging in the topic presented by the filenames.

Lure name

Decoy filename

Associated DLL SHA256

Date

Assessment Report 10-17 Oct\China, Philippines' clash
over South China Sea
sovereignty.exe

 20241009     Lao  PDR_Review  and Decision of the ASEAN LEADERS on the 5PC 2024.pdf

 93fb8b78d65a9ef790be6d20552397373e5d60302bf7618af19b53cd06
96b70a  

   October       2024

Defense_Cooperation_with_the_
US\US_task_force_backs_
Philippine_operations_in_
South_China_Sea.exe  

   2025.pdf

  a6dfb41bbad08e3fe663efa325e4c58d9fddb4fe78f38bce180dfc4
956581aea

 November       2024

Both lures sideload a Claimloader DLL, which loads the same Toneshell backdoor detailed further below. 

Claimloader

Claimloader is a family of loaders used by Hive0154 in the past to load various shellcode payloads, including Toneshell and Pubload. Over the years, it has evolved into several different versions with varying functionality.

One of the early samples, compiled in late 2021, was published on by Palo Alto's Unit 42. It uses an interesting technique, copying shellcode into a buffer via the UuidFromStringA API. It further executes the shellcode as a callback function passed to EnumSystemLanguageGroupsA.

A similar technique was previously reported on by the NCC group.

In November 2022, LAC reported on a Claimloader variant likely targeting government organizations in the Philippines in an infection chain almost exactly the same as the activity in 2023-2024 detailed in the previous sections. The variant stores its payload as 32-byte blocks of encrypted stack strings, before decrypting each of them. It also copies the legitimate executable and the Claimloader DLL to a new directory before attempting to establish persistence via the registry or scheduled tasks, effectively making it an installer in addition to a loader.

Upon execution, the malware begins by creating a hardcoded mutex to ensure only a single instance of Claimloader is running. Next, it checks for a specific command line argument, which is not present on the first run. If that's the case, Claimloader will copy both the EXE and DLL into a new unobtrusive directory, often under "C:\ProgramData\", imitating a software directory such as:

  • C:\ProgramData\NVIDIACorporatione\
  • C:\ProgramData\NVIDIACorporation\
  • C:\ProgramData\jxbrowserEdgeBLA\
  • C:\ProgramData\jxbrowserEdgeIDWT\
  • C:\ProgramData\JxbrowserChromium\
  • C:\ProgramData\FastPerfPDF\
  • C:\ProgramData\NVIDIAFrameViewSDK\

This behavior is used by most of the more recent Claimloader samples and can also lead to unsuccessful sandbox executions. 

Next, the malware establishes persistence on login by storing the path of the EXE with the correct command line argument in a new registry key again with an unobtrusive software name under:

HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run

Claimloader also uses a secondary persistence mechanism by creating the following process to create a scheduled task, which will execute the loader every 5 minutes:

schtasks /F /Create /TN \"<fake_software_name>\" /SC minute /MO 5 /TR
\"C:\\ProgramData\\<path_to_exe> <hardcoded_argument>\"

Note that the exact techniques may deviate; one sample, for instance, used COM objects instead to schedule the task by connecting to the ITaskService interface (8957c8de9032b347ee1a15abbae489788533acac0b1a000a2104812df24fb8ce). 

Claimloader's decryption algorithms have varied in samples between DES (latest version), at least two implementations of AES and XOR-based decryption routines using a hardcoded seed to generate a keystream via the _srand() function:

To execute their payloads after decryption, most Claimloader variants use APIs with callback functions, but there are also variants that create a new thread or directly call the payload as a function.

Below is a table of different Claimloader samples and their techniques:

Sample SHA256

  DLL name

  Persistence

 Decryption  

  Execution technique

3af7807efb10525196c562c1f91d2f009c836630a899f76e2db80a
e7c1714d01

  AmindPDFCore.dll

  Registry and scheduled task "AmindPDF"

  _srand() keystream

  EnumPropsExW

8957c8de9032b347ee1a15abbae489788533acac0b1a000a210481
2df24fb8ce 

  libemb.dll

  Registry and scheduled task via COM "Fhbemb Update"

  AES

  Direct call

d665f55555f87b515cb8ef1adce9592a83662a8c4efa34f6ffdd02
2475bd176a

 CCleanerReactivator.dll 

  None

  AES, with payload stored in stack strings

 EnumCalendarInfoExW 

c7efd45aa7dd1ecd05571f15d83e9c9fb9209028687498bf3ce524
11a44662ac

  SolidPDFCreator.dll

  Registry and scheduled task "jxbrowser-chromiumim"

  AES

  EnumFontsW

a6dfb41bbad08e3fe663efa325e4c58d9fddb4fe78f38bce180dfc
4956581aea

  jxbrowser-chromium-  lib.dll

  Registry and scheduled task "jxbrowser-chromiumim"

  AES

  EnumFontsW

900af2b8d03b40cdb027126d47e6537535178464833770741bab8e
74026334c7  

  helper_core.dll

  Registry and scheduled task "WargamingGroup"

  _srand() keystream

  EnumFontsW

4c66e7ebf2ca2ecf00379463835e6a2d5b0231d93fb274a968e75f
45b9b7adbc

  helper_core.dll

  Registry and scheduled task "NVIDIA_GPU_Core"

  DES

  EnumFontsW

Several recent samples have added support to display a decoy PDF during the first execution of Claimloader.

After opening the PDF file for the user, Claimloader removes the "System" and "Hidden" file attributes to make the PDF permanently visible to the user in the open folder. 

The latest Claimloader variant at the time of publication uses obfuscated API and DLL names, which are XOR encrypted with 0x99. During execution, the loader decrypts the strings and calls LdrLoadDll and LdrGetProcedureAddress to resolve the function pointers for the APIs it needs.

Toneshell 

Both Claimloader DLLs associated with the South China Sea lures load the same Toneshell backdoor (5d7b9605cf85371da0849b82977df222ac6c970596c5a9a123c9490789d40078) as shellcode, which is a valid PE at the same time. 

The DOS Header was modified to include a small stub to call another function at offset 0x4200, while providing the base address of the PE as an argument. This loader function goes on to manually load the PE, resolving necessary imports and mapping the sections into memory. This technique allows malware developers to convert a valid PE into shellcode post-compilation. 

The Toneshell family comprises a large arsenal of different variants and has evolved significantly over time. Although it shares strong code overlaps with the Pubload backdoor, it is tracked separately by X-Force. Variants may differ in C2 mechanisms, custom C2 protocols, supported commands and API hashes. X-Force also groups multiple versions of a USB worm framework called "Tonedisk" under the Toneshell family. 

The Toneshell backdoor from the campaign above is a comparatively simple variant and is designed to establish a reverse shell through its C2 server. 

It begins by resolving its APIs and creating a new GUID via CoCreateGuid. The resulting 16 bytes are used as a unique victim identifier and are written in a new file:

c:\\users\\public\\description.ini

Next, it creates a new event "Fool87012900137", which it uses as a mutex to ensure it is the only running instance. Toneshell initializes its main struct with the C2 server address (45[.]136[.]254[.]193:443), the GUID and the victim's computer name, among other configuration values. It also initializes an implementation of the Microsoft "rand" PRNG.

For each beacon querying the C2 server for commands, Toneshell generates the next 256-byte key from the PRNG, which is used to encrypt C2 communication, the GUID and the computer name.

The TCP beacons contain the following values formatted with a header imitating a TLS Application Data packet (17 03 03):

struct BEACON
{
    BYTE tls_header[3];     // 17 03 03
    WORD payload_size;      // big-endian
    BYTE c2_key[256];  
    BYTE encrypted_data[];  // XOR encrypted (GUID + computer name +
zero_byte)
}

Toneshell expects a similar response back from the server:

struct C2_RESPONSE
{
    BYTE tls_header[3];     // 17 03 03
    WORD payload_size;      // big-endian
    BYTE encrypted_data[];  // XOR encrypted command and payload
}

After decrypting the response, the first byte is parsed as a command value, the second byte is used as an identifier for created pipes and the rest as the command payload.

Before handling the command, Toneshell creates a new thread that sends heartbeat-like response beacons every 30 seconds. Every beacon must also send the correct lowest byte of the next 4 bytes generated by the initialized PRNG keystream to verify the integrity of the communication to the C2 server. These beacons are formatted as follows:

struct BEACON_CMD_RESPONSE
{
    BYTE tls_header[3];     // 17 03 03
    WORD payload_size;      // big-endian
    BYTE response_code;
    BYTE next_keystream;    // low-byte of next 4 bytes generated by the
initialized PRNG keystream
    BYTE encrypted_data[];  // XOR encrypted data
}

This version of Toneshell supports the following C2 command codes:

Code

Description

1

Wait - will continue waiting for commands with a non-empty payload.

2

Create new file (delete if already exists)

3

Write data to file

4

Write data to file and confirm via response beacon

5

Create reverse shell via pipes

6

Write shell command to pipe

7

Terminate reverse shell

To create a reverse shell, Toneshell sets up two anonymous pipes and creates a new cmd.exe process using the pipes to write data to stdin and read data from stdout and stderr. 

By adding the handles to the pipes into the STARTUPINFO structure of the new process, Toneshell can execute arbitrary commands by simply writing to the pipe. In a new thread, Toneshell peeks the pipe for new output using PeekNamedPipe every 100ms. Any new data is read from the pipe and relayed back to the C2 server.

Early 2025 activity

As of February 2025, X-Force observed a Hive0154 campaign delivering the Pubload backdoor through similar variants of Claimloader as described above. The four samples below share the same C2 server 218[.]255[.]96[.]245:443

Lure name

 Submitter country

 Claimloader DLL name

 Claimloader Mutex

 DLL SHA256

 Date

BLA,BLF,BRAS,BRG,BRA,UBA (Research & Analysis) Report.exe

  Pakistan

 SolidPDFCreator.dll

  TB20251202

c7efd45aa7dd1ecd05571f15d83e9c9fb9
209028687498bf3ce52411a44662ac

  12       February      2025

Unknown

  Hong Kong

 SolidPDFCreator.dll 

  MTM20251103

087ccc7f6c022dc5fd40ade3ef6adaecd5
1f47e52619cae6b585b84b7acc7633

  11   March   2025

(The_Military_Balance_2025)
-Page-A.zip

 The Philippines

 chrome_elf.dll

 CATM20252003  

216188ee52b067f761bdf3c456634ca2e
84d278c8ebf35cd4cb686d45f5aaf7b 

  20     March     2025

NSC_Meeting_Minutes_
Apr2025.lnk

 United States

 helper_core.dll

 GameBoxABC

900af2b8d03b40cdb027126d47e6537
535178464833770741bab8e74026334c7

  17 April     2025

Invitation to the Inter-Agency Meeting for the 46th ASEAN Summit.exe

 The Philippines 

 helper_core.dll

 

 GameGpu0428

4c66e7ebf2ca2ecf00379463835e6a2d5
b0231d93fb274a968e75f45b9b7adbc

  29 April   2025

豐德電廠114年5月份現金需求表/114.04~114.06月現金需求表(114年度5月).exe

 Unknown (likely Taiwan)

 helper_core.dll

 

 GameFind057

112118aad0db9ff6c78dce2e81d9732537
ac9cd71412409fa10c7446f71ed8ec

  7 May   2025

英諾飛保密合約書-NDA-亞航 v英諾飛-AACLlegal1105.exe

 

 Taiwan

 helper_core.dll

 

 Unknown

Unknown

  8 May     2025

Invitation letter for the com Workshop - AMB.exe

 Unknown

 helper_core.dll

 GameBoxTV59

7476d6b375d8b1962624723aabe6f5054
567ce151ade06ae1353f649c4c4e763

  9 May   2025

In the case of the LNK file above, it executes the legitimate renamed executable to initiate the DLL sideloading of Claimloader:

C:\Windows\System32\conhost.exe --headless --width 80 --height 90 explorer
(NSC_Meeting)-0416\NSC_Meeting_Minutes_Apr2025.exe

One of the weaponized ZIP files contained a legitimate executable renamed to "BLA,BLF,BRAS,BRG,BRA,UBA (Research & Analysis) Report.exe". The lure is likely a reference to the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a militant separatist group, and other associated militant groups calling for the establishment of a new nation of Balochistan.  The use of such names in the lure is likely an attacker's effort to prompt interested recipients to click the attachment.

Another file, "NSC_Meeting_Minutes_Apr2025.lnk", may refer to a U.S. National Security Council meeting and purported notes taken, which would be of interest to individuals in the U.S. government or other individuals involved in intelligence, academics or journalism involving U.S. governmental affairs. As in the 'BLA' lure potentially targeting Pakistani officials, this lure may be geared toward a U.S. audience with a captive filename to entice the recipients to click the attachment.

A filename, “Invitation to the Inter-Agency Meeting for the 46th ASEAN Summit.exe”, may refer to an upcoming Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit on May 26 and 27, 2025, in Malaysia.

The filename, “豐德電廠114年5月份現金需求表/114.04~114.06月現金需求表(114年度5月).exe”, may refer to Taiwan’s Fongde power plant’s payment invoice circa April/May 2015.

The last file, “英諾飛保密合約書-NDA-亞航 v英諾飛-AACLlegal1105.exe”, may refer to a supposed non-disclosure agreement between two Taiwanese aerospace firms related to unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and aircraft maintenance.

Pubload

Pubload is a backdoor first described by Cisco Talos in 2022 as an unnamed stager. Note that X-Force identifies the loader for the shellcode as Claimloader and the first-stage shellcode downloader as Pubload, whereas TrendMicro reporting identifies both as Pubload. Claimloader has been used to load both Pubload and Toneshell. Team T5 tracks Pubload and Pubshell as NoFive.

The Pubload shellcode payload begins by XOR decrypting the rest of its shellcode using a 32-byte XOR key:

This self-decrypting routine was only added starting with the second of the four Claimloader samples above. After decryption, it goes on to resolve all its necessary APIs, obfuscated via the ROR13 algorithm. Next, it allocates new memory and sets up its main struct with a hardcoded C2 server address and encryption key, before initiating its main behavior.

Pubload's main loop begins by enumerating the following values:

  • C drive's disk volume serial number, through GetVolumeInformationA. Obfuscated by adding 0x12345678, used as a victim ID
  • The machine's tick count via GetTickCount
  • The victim's computer name via GetComputerNameA
  • The victim's username via GetUserNameA

These values are formatted as the first beacon payload:

struct BEACON_PLAIN
{
    BYTE beacon_code;       // always 0x0A for Pubload
    DWORD serial;               // obfuscated volume serial
    BYTE victim_data[];      // The victim's computer name and username
concatenated
}

The payload is encrypted using the hardcoded key in four consecutive XOR loops with different key offsets:

Similar to Toneshell, the encrypted payload is placed into a fake TLS Application Data packet:

struct BEACON
{
    BYTE tls_header[3];     // 17 03 03
    WORD payload_size;      // big-endian
    BYTE encrypted_data[]; 

}

The TCP packet is sent to its hardcoded C2 server at

218[.]255[.]96[.]245:443

In return Pubload expects a response parsed as

struct C2_RESPONSE
{
    BYTE tls_header[3];     // 17 03 03
    WORD payload_size;      // big-endian
    BYTE encrypted_data[];  // XOR encrypted command and payload
}

After successful decryption of the payload, the first byte is expected to be 0x06, while the rest of the data is parsed as the struct below to XOR decrypt the received shellcode payload:

struct C2_PAYLOAD
{
  DWORD key_size;
  BYTE key[32];
  DWORD shellcode_size;
  BYTE shellcode[];
};

Finally, Pubload adds the necessary PAGE_EXECUTE_READWRITE memory protection option and executes the shellcode, while providing the enumerated system info and the C2 server as arguments. 

Pubload's second stage: Pubshell

The shellcode payload (Pubshell) immediately downloaded by Pubload displays several similarities with the Toneshell variant discussed above and has the same functionality—to create a reverse shell through pipes.

It begins with the usual setup procedure, resolving APIs, allocating memory and initializing its main struct and the same key as its parent Pubload sample. 

The first beacon is like Pubload's, except for the first byte of the payload (beacon code), which is 0x0B.

Again, the first byte of the decrypted response acts as a command code to determine the behavior of Pubshell:

Command code

Description

1

Reset the victim ID to the initial obfuscated serial number

3

Set a new victim ID

4

Set beacon frequency in seconds (initial value is 10s)

5

Stop beaconing

26

Delete file

27

Create new file

29

Write data to newly created file

30

Create reverse shell via pipes

31

Write new command to pipe

32

Terminate reverse shell and close all handles and associated processes

48

Read command result (stdin, stderr) from pipe

Just like Toneshell, Pubshell sends back different response codes to its C2 server, depending on the result of a command. For instance, both the commands to create a new file (27) and write to that file (29) will return the code 42 upon success and 43 on failure. In addition, Pubshell also includes more detailed error message strings, such as:

"UploadBegin error : %d!"
"UploadData  error : %d!"
"CmdStart error : %d!"
"CmdWrite error : %d!"

Similar strings were also observed in other Toneshell variants.

The Pubshell implementation of the reverse shell via anonymous pipes is almost identical to Toneshell. However, instead of running a new thread to immediately return any results, Pubshell requires an additional command to return command results. It also only supports running "cmd.exe" as a shell.

In several ways, Pubload and Pubshell appear to be an independently developed "lite version" of Toneshell, with less sophistication and clear code overlaps.

Targeting Taiwan with HIUPAN USB Worm

In December 2024, X-Force observed additional Hive0154 activity targeting Taiwan with the Pubload backdoor. In March, X-Force engaged with a major manufacturing company to investigate a Pubload infection in Taiwan. In the incident, threat actors made use of the HIUPAN USB worm to spread Claimloader and Pubload through USB devices. The worm is likely used as a follow-on payload in initial Pubload infections to boost the number of infections and potentially reach networks that might be airgapped. The relationship of both malware variants was documented previously by Trend Micro

HIUPAN (aka U2DiskWatch) is a USB worm, whose main DLL "u2ec.dll" is sideloaded through a legitimate EXE "UsbConfig.exe" when a user unintentionally executes it from a USB device. The worm accomplishes the following tasks:

  • Copies itself and its accompanying malware components to a directory on the victim's machine: C:\ProgramData\Intel\_\
  • Establishes persistence via the registry key HKCU\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run
  • Modifies registry keys to ensure hidden files and extensions are not visible in Windows Explorer: HKCU\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\Advanced
  • Executes the accompanying malware's main executable, and monitors the process to restart if necessary
  • Monitors for new USB device connections. If found, HIUPAN copies itself and the accompanying malware components to the new drive in a hidden subdirectory "<Drive_Letter>:\_\_\_\_\_\_\_\_\_\_\_\_\_\_\_\" and hides any other existing files to ensure "UsbConfig.exe" is the only visible file on the device

HIUPAN uses a config file "$.ini" to store a sleep multiplier and the filenames of its components and the accompanying malware. This makes it extremely easy to configure the worm to spread any malware by simply exchanging payload files and the text-based config.

The configuration file observed in Taiwan-based infections spreading Claimloader and Pubload is displayed below:

10,UsbConfig.exe,u2ec.dll,jxbrowser-chromium-lib.exe,jxbrowser-chromium-
lib.dll,#.doc,$.ini

Config value

Description

10

Sleep multiplier

UsbConfig.exe

HIUPAN legitimate EXE launcher

u2ec.dll

HIUPAN main DLL

jxbrowser-chromium-lib.exe

Claimloader legitimate EXE launcher

jxbrowser-chromium-lib.dll

Claimloader loading Pubload backdoor

#.doc

Unused file with junk value. Used for encrypted components for other accompanying malware types

$.ini

HIUPAN configuration file

HIUPAN is not the only USB worm employed by Hive0154. Several other frameworks and variants distributing malware, such as Toneshell and Pubshell, are still actively spreading and are regularly uploaded to VirusTotal.

Conclusion

The extensive operational scope of Hive0154 discussed in this blog becomes evident through their utilization of diverse tools, innovative techniques and a broad array of potential victims. China-aligned groups like Hive0154 will continue to refine their large malware arsenal and retain a focus on East Asia-based organizations in the private and public sectors. Their wide array of tooling, frequent development cycles and USB worm-based malware distribution highlights them as a sophisticated threat actor. Entities at risk of Hive0154 activity should remain at a heightened state of defensive security and remain vigilant with regard to the techniques mentioned in this report.

Recommendations

  • Monitor and hunt in networks for TLS 1.2 Application Data packets (header: 17 03 03) without a previous TLS handshake as a sign of a Pubload or Toneshell beacon
  • Monitor and hunt in networks for fake TLS 1.3 Application Data packets (header: 17 03 04), which are used by some Toneshell variants. Real TLS 1.3 packets are sent with legacy TLS 1.2 headers for backwards compatibility with proxies only accepting certain TLS versions.
  • Monitor and hunt for USB drives containing suspicious executable names, DLLs and hidden directories which could indicate a device infected with a USB worm
  • Monitor and hunt for suspicious and unknown directories in C:\ProgramData\ which contain a legitimate EXE vulnerable to DLL sideloading and a corresponding DLL
  • Monitor and hunt for persistence techniques such as the registry's Run key and scheduled tasks
  • Monitor any unusual network, persistence or file modification activity coming from seemingly benign process executables that sideload a malicious DLL

Indicators of compromise

Indicator

 Indicator Type

 Context

167a842b97d0434f20e0cd6cf73d07079255a743d266
06b94fc785a0f3c6736e

 SHA256

 Hive0154 weaponized archive

41276827827b95c9b5a9fbd198b7cff2aef6f90f2b2b3ea
84fadb69c55efa171

 SHA256

 Hive0154 weaponized archive

4fbfbf1cd2efaef1906f0bd2195281b77619b9948e829b4d
53bf1f198ba81dc5

 SHA256

 Hive0154 weaponized archive

782e074601f5b17e045d7c8c6380bbb90ab2a1834b3074
0d662d6c7f2c5372fe

 SHA256

 Hive0154 weaponized SFX

a02766b3950dbb86a129384cf9060c11be551025a7f469
e3811ea257a47907d5

 SHA256

 Hive0154 weaponized archive

178e92c59afe4c590436579d9ba98f6afafddf1bf05f570539
729a8f0034d798

 SHA256

 Hive0154 weaponized archive

ba7c456f229adc4bd75bfb876814b4deaf6768ffe95a0302
1aead03e55e92c7c

 SHA256

 Hive0154 weaponized archive

4e8717c9812318f8775a94fc2bffcf050eacfbc30ea25d0
d3dcfe61b37fe34bb

 SHA256

 Hive0154 weaponized archive

09597c2844067d8ee6713137cd2739f4f3c9009fd8d59a1
497424424c96cf341

 SHA256

 Hive0154 weaponized archive

78a60bea5693138c771386b8c22f0adfe6765a6313b804
88bd1084bc9ed370bd

 SHA256

 Hive0154 weaponized archive

fef713b237179f4d6bea899687d91073c457e0487b6efd913
902089444a7d2f2

 SHA256

 Hive0154 weaponized archive

727ccc4560fb11627870ff2cac2349d656e25d1f566d92e98
eb7cb80d771fa22

 SHA256

 Hive0154 weaponized archive

f00e5ff2dc47a7625c86ac89784d5aa26b210a8437b9fb150b
66eb3798b3c1d6

 SHA256

 Hive0154 weaponized archive

1387ec22a3391647e25d2cb722cd89e255d3ebfe586cf5f699e
ae22c6e008c34

 SHA256

 Hive0154 weaponized archive

ac989df2715a26df9e039e9e0d73ed84337eeb07a4a459018
58acbb09c9050c4

 SHA256

 Hive0154 weaponized archive

3a37a127a425360d00588bf6527a1687ce2d7c736a6c3fdec4
f83a752ba3c3fd

 SHA256

 Hive0154 weaponized archive

cc4e5d175fc85685e7f31c2e7797a3d3a74e751716724b8603
3e92321fef1bae

 SHA256

 Hive0154 weaponized archive

e4a4803cb04b58c07230b13682fe1cf7e3aa7ffab434e89143
21941cd04d8a5f

 SHA256

 Hive0154 weaponized archive

2b0882fbcfd8fcbc84cc7c63a22a2ef10900a8addfe7e73b231
c32f60ceaf34e

 SHA256

 Hive0154 weaponized archive

b7d13787c8be72dcc584c516e7185a6e65138aa247d63156afc
7e376b3c01dc2

 SHA256

 Hive0154 weaponized archive

76cc0fd64a2fc67bc0146f048194a64fcf9f7eaf7e91aacce6fa14
6595308dad

 SHA256

 Hive0154 weaponized archive

c49c686c26845b9ef0913642caff101783663787579fa4432
ec4740c8c685e45

 SHA256

 Hive0154 weaponized archive

b8865a77cb8f0706b50d4d85bf9d8ca0dbf7bab8223e38ce9
7e08a6cab1ef5af

 SHA256

 Hive0154 weaponized archive

98c1527d4b064fcf4a95488c34576e5f443585cb6e385c7b876
5e63fa9e83ccc

 SHA256

 Hive0154 weaponized archive

6f5c50f37b6753366066c65b3e67b64ffe5662d8411ffa581835c3
1e15b62a28

 SHA256

 Hive0154 weaponized archive

d99e33878e23582308b1e217aff4a5f8f0836735338b4a4dff80ee
85989d22a8

 SHA256

 Hive0154 weaponized archive

cf61b7a9bdde2a39156d88f309f230a7d44e9feaf0359947e1f
96e069eca4e86

 SHA256

 Early Claimloader sample

93fb8b78d65a9ef790be6d20552397373e5d60302bf7618af1
9b53cd0696b70a

 SHA256

 Claimloader DLL

895b8e0c1d2e4cae16508ded5055e8d4bc1003a683cd47a727
8c1e2e4e8d8b42

 SHA256

 Claimloader DLL

a6dfb41bbad08e3fe663efa325e4c58d9fddb4fe78f38bce180dfc
4956581aea

 SHA256

 Claimloader DLL

3af7807efb10525196c562c1f91d2f009c836630a899f76e2db80a
e7c1714d01

 SHA256

 Claimloader DLL

8957c8de9032b347ee1a15abbae489788533acac0b1a000a210
4812df24fb8ce 

 SHA256

 Claimloader DLL

d665f55555f87b515cb8ef1adce9592a83662a8c4efa34f6ffdd02
2475bd176a

 SHA256

 Claimloader DLL

c7efd45aa7dd1ecd05571f15d83e9c9fb9209028687498bf3ce524
11a44662ac

 SHA256

 Claimloader DLL

a6dfb41bbad08e3fe663efa325e4c58d9fddb4fe78f38bce180dfc
4956581aea

 SHA256

 Claimloader DLL

8f4ee5e0b85020f2a040f54dccd24b7e9400c1aa5be8f8988f032
e020e371dba

 SHA256

 Claimloader DLL

087ccc7f6c022dc5fd40ade3ef6adaecd51f47e52619cae6b585b8
4b7acc7633

 SHA256

 Claimloader DLL

216188ee52b067f761bdf3c456634ca2e84d278c8ebf35cd4cb686
d45f5aaf7b

 SHA256

 Claimloader DLL

900af2b8d03b40cdb027126d47e6537535178464833770741b
ab8e74026334c7

 SHA256

 Claimloader DLL

4c66e7ebf2ca2ecf00379463835e6a2d5b0231d93fb27s4a968
e75f45b9b7adbc

 

 SHA256

 Claimloader DLL

112118aad0db9ff6c78dce2e81d9732537ac9cd71412409fa10c74
46f71ed8ec

 

 SHA256

 

 Claimloader DLL

7476d6b375d8b1962624723aabe6f5054567ce151ade06ae1353f6
49c4c4e763

 SHA256

 Claimloader DLL

0bd114fecfd3c09820fa013d8cd8aadedee69906b6f81a2e827bba
68ddf1023b

 SHA256

 Toneshell backdoor

5d7b9605cf85371da0849b82977df222ac6c970596c5a9a123c949
0789d40078

 SHA256

 Toneshell backdoor

62087a1226c5433d6f6184d627c4874c347c1de1cb1c1fdbdc1b0c
ac1e354201

 SHA256

 Toneshell backdoor

534853913ad1e9b7ae7dade841b9cfc2e4a1e38351578e1c15466c
d3f0666ead

 SHA256

 Pubload backdoor

2da73366f9efc0d1c05c72e40446057333e12c6083528f64e78b57
0172fa602c

 SHA256

 Pubload backdoor

b04775803e48979b68480a498807d0ed16df9610e3f632344b
9d45d59b5121a3

 SHA256

Pubshell backdoor

b4c37e3995d5ff94754cedd49f8fc6765448a16027a5951e37bd0d
a06661cd88

 SHA256

HIUPAN USB worm

f5fd2905d90755d021e1442c34fa628d56598ae1043a7c1103bd5e
21c7706168

 SHA256

HIUPAN USB worm

45[.]136[.]254[.]193:443

IP address, port

Toneshell C2 server

45[.]144[.]165[.]66

IP address, port

Toneshell C2 server

218[.]255[.]96[.]245:443

IP address, port

Pubload C2 server

103[.]27[.]202[.]132

IP address, port

Toneshell C2 server

45[.]12[.]91[.]223:443

IP address, port

Pubload C2 server

IBM X-Force Premier Threat Intelligence is now integrated with OpenCTI, delivering actionable threat intelligence about this threat activity and more. Access insights on threat actors, malware, and industry risks. Install the OpenCTI Connector to enhance detection and response, strengthening your cybersecurity with IBM X-Force’s expertise. Stay ahead—integrate today!

