Hive0154 targeting US, Philippines, Pakistan and Taiwan in suspected espionage campaign

A similar technique was previously reported on by the NCC group.

In November 2022, LAC reported on a Claimloader variant likely targeting government organizations in the Philippines in an infection chain almost exactly the same as the activity in 2023-2024 detailed in the previous sections. The variant stores its payload as 32-byte blocks of encrypted stack strings, before decrypting each of them. It also copies the legitimate executable and the Claimloader DLL to a new directory before attempting to establish persistence via the registry or scheduled tasks, effectively making it an installer in addition to a loader.

Upon execution, the malware begins by creating a hardcoded mutex to ensure only a single instance of Claimloader is running. Next, it checks for a specific command line argument, which is not present on the first run. If that's the case, Claimloader will copy both the EXE and DLL into a new unobtrusive directory, often under "C:\ProgramData\", imitating a software directory such as:

C:\ProgramData\NVIDIACorporatione\

C:\ProgramData\NVIDIACorporation\

C:\ProgramData\jxbrowserEdgeBLA\

C:\ProgramData\jxbrowserEdgeIDWT\

C:\ProgramData\JxbrowserChromium\

C:\ProgramData\FastPerfPDF\

C:\ProgramData\NVIDIAFrameViewSDK\

This behavior is used by most of the more recent Claimloader samples and can also lead to unsuccessful sandbox executions.

Next, the malware establishes persistence on login by storing the path of the EXE with the correct command line argument in a new registry key again with an unobtrusive software name under:

HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run