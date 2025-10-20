Cyber Frontlines: John Velisaris

I think early in a cybersecurity career, practitioners are focused on a tactical “how” problem, like:

How do I achieve cloud security in the hyperscalers my organization uses?

How do I configure this security tool?

How can I drive more automation into the security program?

How do I use AI to be more productive?

This focus on “how” is necessary because this knowledge will help you successfully do your job. Make sure your knowledge of “why”, “what” and “who” expands, however, since as you move forward in your career, your responsibilities will most likely include those other questions. For example, why is cybersecurity a necessity for the organization? Look at the rationale and justification for the security program. What resources, scope and strategy are needed to implement an effective cybersecurity program? Who is accountable for cybersecurity, and does that differ depending on the role in the organization? The security team is not the only group accountable for security. The more exposure you get across not only “how”, but also “why”, “what” and “who” will help you be successful, whatever turn your cybersecurity career takes.