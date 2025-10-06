Cyber Frontlines: Jim McGarry

I got into cybersecurity naturally through my work as a network engineer at Netrex Secure Solutions, a local ISP and security VAR based in Southfield, MI. Early on, clients connected to the Internet using dedicated lines like T1s or DS3s, and these always required a firewall, which we would install for them as part of their ISP service to separate the enterprise from the open Internet. Soon after installing the firewall, an intrusion detection engine would be deployed to monitor internet traffic. Those same clients would request support and management for their firewall, as well as monitoring of alerts from their IDS sensor. Back then, security was often treated as an afterthought—but it quickly became a central part of my work. Those clients were the original Managed Security Services clients, and the services we provided were the precursor to IBM’s current Cyber Defend and Cyber Threat Management services. A few years later, Netrex was acquired by Internet Security Systems (ISS), which IBM later acquired, and here I am still today!