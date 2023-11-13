AI Academy

Track 1 Achieving AI-readiness with hybrid cloud Your IT infrastructure should fit together like a puzzle. Learn how the operational agility and scalability of hybrid cloud can help your business get the most value from AI.

Track 1 From pilot to production: Driving ROI with genAI Want to get a better return on your AI investments? Learn how scaling gen AI in key areas drives change by helping your best minds build and deliver innovative new solutions.

Track 1 How responsible AI can prepare you for regulations Learn how AI governance can help ensure your organization’s AI efforts are led responsibly and ethically. Then use our guidebook to help prepare your organization for new AI regulations.

Track 1 Select the right AI use case for your business To optimize your total cost of ownership and ROI on AI, picking the right use case is crucial. Learn top considerations and how existing investments like gen AI, AI and machine learning play a role.

Track 1 The rise of generative AI for business Learn about the historical rise of generative AI and what it means for business.