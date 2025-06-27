Today’s enterprises are constantly asking themselves how they can best automate and simplify their business processes. Because of all the interconnected pieces involved, though, this endeavor is a long and complex one. However, with the advent of gen AI and the new technologies being built from it, businesses are seeing an acceleration of their integration journey.
AI is driving important new changes in integration and in this episode of AI Academy, Madhu Kochar discusses how this gen AI-aided integration is integral to continued gains in productivity and resiliency.
This guidebook helps IT leaders and integration architects evaluate and select the right iPaaS solution in an AI-first world. It outlines core criteria, AI-driven capabilities, pitfalls to avoid, and a step-by-step process to build resilient, future-ready integration strategies.
This resource introduces the concept of the agentic enterprise, where AI agents are embedded across workflows to automate tasks, collaborate with humans, and drive growth.
Enterprises today are under pressure to accelerate innovation while also showing tangible returns on AI investments. Yet many organizations struggle to integrate diverse systems, APIs, and data flows at the speed business demands.
