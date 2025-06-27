Today’s enterprises are constantly asking themselves how they can best automate and simplify their business processes. Because of all the interconnected pieces involved, though, this endeavor is a long and complex one. However, with the advent of gen AI and the new technologies being built from it, businesses are seeing an acceleration of their integration journey.



AI is driving important new changes in integration and in this episode of AI Academy, Madhu Kochar discusses how this gen AI-aided integration is integral to continued gains in productivity and resiliency.