AI Academy

Watch this episode
Putting AI to work for integration

Today’s enterprises are constantly asking themselves how they can best automate and simplify their business processes. Because of all the interconnected pieces involved, though, this endeavor is a long and complex one. However, with the advent of gen AI and the new technologies being built from it, businesses are seeing an acceleration of their integration journey.

AI is driving important new changes in integration and in this episode of AI Academy, Madhu Kochar discusses how this gen AI-aided integration is integral to continued gains in productivity and resiliency.
AI Academy image with Madhu Kochar
Watch (05:31)
What you’ll learn
  • How AI can help you obtain value from integration
  • Why governance and guardrails are important to integration
  • The increasing importance of AI agents
Just because integration is a space which is getting disrupted by new technology, the need for integration doesn’t go away. You can’t have AI without integration, and vice versa. It’s a self-reinforcing cycle.
Madhu Kochar Vice President, Software Products IBM

Episode guide

Read the NEW iPaaS Buyer’s Guide  

This guidebook helps IT leaders and integration architects evaluate and select the right iPaaS solution in an AI-first world. It outlines core criteria, AI-driven capabilities, pitfalls to avoid, and a step-by-step process to build resilient, future-ready integration strategies.

 

 Download the guide
Abstract representation of grouped elements

Related resources

Simple illustration describing an agentic enterprise
Agentic enterprise for growth​

This resource introduces the concept of the agentic enterprise, where AI agents are embedded across workflows to automate tasks, collaborate with humans, and drive growth.

Professional investor manager using pc laptop computer sitting at desk workplace in office.
New innovations in IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration

Enterprises today are under pressure to accelerate innovation while also showing tangible returns on AI investments. Yet many organizations struggle to integrate diverse systems, APIs, and data flows at the speed business demands.
Vikram Murali standing and smiling
Put AI to work for Observability

By providing deeper insights into why a system is behaving in a particular way, observability helps in root cause analysis problems and allows you to proactively prevent future problems.
Receive AI Academy updates

We hope you’re enjoying the AI Academy experience. You can receive news about the latest updates to AI Academy by subscribing to the Think Newsletter.

 Subscribe to the Think Newsletter
Take the next step in your AI journey
IBM Carbon Library Pictograms
AI solutions Discover watsonx®
IBM Carbon Library Pictograms
Hybrid cloud solutions Explore products
IBM Carbon Library Pictograms
AI strategy briefing Sign up for a session