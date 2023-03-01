Managing Worker Nodes with Terraform

In the following example scenarios, you will learn how to use Terraform to migrate your worker nodes to a new Ubuntu version (e.g., from Ubuntu 18 to Ubuntu 20) and change your default worker pool to use different worker nodes.
To migrate your worker nodes to a new Ubuntu version, you must first provision a worker pool that uses a newer Ubuntu version. Then, you can add worker nodes to the new pool and finally remove the original worker pool.
resource "ibm_container_vpc_cluster" "cluster" { ... } resource "ibm_container_vpc_worker_pool" "oldpool" { cluster = ibm_container_vpc_cluster.cluster.id worker_pool_name = "ubuntu18pool" flavor = var.flavor vpc_id = data.ibm_is_vpc.vpc.id worker_count = var.worker_count ... operating_system = "UBUNTU_18_64" }
resource "ibm_container_vpc_worker_pool" "oldpool" { count = var.worker_count - var.new_worker_count == 0 ? 0 : 1 cluster = ibm_container_vpc_cluster.cluster.id worker_pool_name = "ubuntu18pool" flavor = var.flavor vpc_id = data.ibm_is_vpc.vpc.id worker_count = var.worker_count - var.new_worker_count ... operating_system = "UBUNTU_18_64" } resource "ibm_container_vpc_worker_pool" "newpool" { count = var.new_worker_count == 0 ? 0 : 1 cluster = ibm_container_vpc_cluster.cluster.id worker_pool_name = "ubuntu20pool" flavor = var.flavor vpc_id = data.ibm_is_vpc.vpc.id worker_count = var.new_worker_count ... operating_system = "UBUNTU_20_64" }
terraform plan -var new_worker_count=1
terraform apply -var new_worker_count=1
# ibm_container_vpc_worker_pool.newpool[0] will be created + resource "ibm_container_vpc_worker_pool" "newpool" { + cluster = "<clusterid>" + flavor = "bx2.4x16" + id = (known after apply) + labels = (known after apply) + operating_system = "UBUNTU_20_64" + resource_controller_url = (known after apply) + resource_group_id = (known after apply) + secondary_storage = (known after apply) + vpc_id = "<vpcid>" + worker_count = 1 + worker_pool_id = (known after apply) + worker_pool_name = "ubuntu20pool" + zones { + name = "<zone_name>" + subnet_id = "<subnet_id>" } } # ibm_container_vpc_worker_pool.oldpool[0] will be updated in-place ~ resource "ibm_container_vpc_worker_pool" "oldpool" { id = "<oldpoolid>" ~ worker_count = 3 -> 2 # (9 unchanged attributes hidden) # (1 unchanged block hidden) } Plan: 1 to add, 1 to change, 0 to destroy.
terraform plan -var new_worker_count=3
terraform apply -var new_worker_count=3
... Terraform will perform the following actions: # ibm_container_vpc_worker_pool.newpool[0] will be updated in-place ~ resource "ibm_container_vpc_worker_pool" "newpool" { id = "<newpoolid>" ~ worker_count = 2 -> 3 # (9 unchanged attributes hidden) # (1 unchanged block hidden) } # ibm_container_vpc_worker_pool.oldpool[0] will be destroyed - resource "ibm_container_vpc_worker_pool" "oldpool" { - cluster = "<clusterid>" -> null ... } Plan: 0 to add, 1 to change, 1 to destroy.
resource "ibm_container_vpc_cluster" "cluster" { ... } resource "ibm_container_vpc_worker_pool" "newpool" { cluster = ibm_container_vpc_cluster.cluster.id worker_pool_name = "ubuntu20pool" flavor = var.flavor vpc_id = data.ibm_is_vpc.vpc.id worker_count = var.worker_count ... operating_system = "UBUNTU_20_64" }
Begin by defining the worker pool as its own resource.
While you are changing the default worker pool, a backup worker pool is required if the change includes a `ForceNew` operation. If you update the default worker pool without not having a separate worker pool with existing workers already added, your cluster will stop working until the worker replacement is finished.
resource "ibm_container_vpc_cluster" "cluster" { ... } resource "ibm_container_vpc_worker_pool" "default" { cluster = ibm_container_vpc_cluster.cluster.id flavor = <flavor> vpc_id = <vpc_id> worker_count = 1 worker_pool_name = "default" operating_system = "UBUNTU_18_64" ... }
terraform import ibm_container_vpc_worker_pool.default <cluster_id/workerpool_id>
resource "ibm_container_vpc_cluster" "cluster" { ... lifecycle { ignore_changes = [ flavor, operating_system, host_pool_id, secondary_storage, worker_count ] } }
resource "ibm_container_vpc_worker_pool" "default" { cluster = ibm_container_vpc_cluster.cluster.id flavor = <flavor> vpc_id = <vpc_id> worker_count = 2 worker_pool_name = "default" operating_system = "UBUNTU_20_64" ... }
ibmcloud ks worker ls -c <cluster_id>
terraform state pull ibm_container_vpc_cluster.cluster
terraform state rm ibm_container_vpc_worker_pool.default
In the previous examples you learned how to do the following.
