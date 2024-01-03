What are supplier codes of conduct?

A values-based approach to business operations dates back decades; in 1953, Howard R. Bowen’s “Social Responsibilities of the Businessman” defined the social responsibilities of executives as “the obligations of businessmen to pursue those policies, to make those decisions, or to follow those lines of action which are desirable in terms of the objectives and values of our society.”1

With globalization, expectations grew for such values-based decisions and actions to apply across global supply chains and business relationships. As multinational corporations sourced from manufacturing facilities around the world, concerns arose about worker well-being and child labor in countries with low labor costs. By the 1990s, “multinational corporations started to acknowledge responsibility for working conditions at their suppliers’ factories in developing countries, and codes of conduct emerged as the dominant way to operationalise this extended sense of responsibility.”2

Today, many supplier codes of conduct not only address labor issues but also environmental and anti-corruption standards. According to a United Nations report on sustainable supply chains, “by working together, buyers and suppliers in global supply chains and networks can advance human rights including labor rights, climate resilience, environmental protection, inclusive economic growth and ethical business practices.”3

The UN has been a major influence on companies’ supplier codes of conduct: in creating their codes, various multinational corporations have cited UN agreements and declarations such as the United Nations Global Compact, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the United Nations Convention Against Corruption. In addition to UN agreements, supplier codes of conduct often incorporate standards from the International Labour Organization (ILO) Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work.