Spatial computing is the next frontier in airline flight safety

Flight delays are a frustrating aspect of flying. It’s a situation most can relate to: sitting in the terminal or on the tarmac wondering why your flight is delayed, with no answers or information.

There are dozens of reasons why an aircraft could be delayed with safety being the underpinning reason for many of them. Suppose an aircraft incurs minor damage from a lightning strike or by coming into contact with ground equipment as it’s being towed or refueled, or it sustains damage from an in-flight collision with a bird or inclement weather. In these cases, the aircraft must undergo inspection before it can fly again. The aviation industry faces significant challenges regarding timely pre-flight damage checks, and these delays are a common pain point for airlines and passengers alike.

The process of ensuring an aircraft is safe to fly is an unavoidable, time-consuming task. Imagine a scenario where the baggage handling equipment accidentally collides with the plane, causing damage to the fuselage. Ground engineers must inspect the damage, determine its precise location, depth and extent, and decide if the craft is still airworthy. Aircraft safety is a highly regulated process and an industry requirement, and every major part of an aircraft has a serial number that is tracked and assessed for airworthiness. This manual inspection—which includes recording the damage and documenting the process—can take more than 30 minutes, causing substantial delays and disruptions to flight schedules.