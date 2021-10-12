What is Java Spring Boot?

Spring Framework offers a dependency injection feature that allows objects to define their own dependencies that the Spring container later injects into them. This feature enables developers to create modular applications consisting of loosely coupled components that are ideal for microservices and distributed network applications.

Spring Framework also offers built-in support for typical tasks that an application needs to perform, such as data binding, type conversion, validation, exception handling, resource and event management, internationalization and more. It integrates with various Java EE technologies such as RMI (Remote Method Invocation), AMQP (Advanced Message Queuing Protocol), Java Web Services and others.

More recently Spring Framework has adopted the Jakarta namespace to use many of the new and updated Jakarta EE specifications. In sum, Spring Framework provides developers with all the tools and features they need to create loosely coupled, cross-platform Java EE applications that run in any environment.