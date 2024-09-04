Generative AI as a catalyst for change in the telecommunications industry

Before embarking on implementing AI enhancements, it’s crucial that CSPs and NEPs take care to develop organizational strategies to make these powerful tools most effective.

AI relies on data, but many organizations still operate various siloed repositories. CSPs and NEPs should define and establish a hybrid information architecture that facilitates the easy flow of data across multicloud environments and provides insights into the quality of that data. Watsonx.data helps make this process easy, allowing CSPs and NEPs to scale AI across a data store built on an open lakehouse architecture that supports querying, governance and fluid access to data. Using watsonx.data, business functions within the CSP and NEP can access their data through a single point of entry and connect to storage and analytics environments to build the trust in their data and work from auditable sources.

CSPs and NEPs that develop thorough organizational and data strategies will not only be positioned to maximize the capabilities and ethics of their AI frameworks, but they can also apply these methodologies to guide their own enterprise customers along their own journeys—opening up the potential for additional revenue streams in the process.

As AI’s capabilities evolve, companies should choose from two paths: There will be organizations that see AI as an additional tool for various aspects of their business and organizations that are AI-first. CSPs and NEPs that take the latter route will bepositioned to realize advantages over competitors in terms of cost savings, service quality and customer experience—and this advantage can only deepen with the maturation of AI over the coming decade.