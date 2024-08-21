An emerging generative AI application is knowledge management. With the power of AI, enterprises can use knowledge management tools to collect, create, access and share relevant data for organizational insights. Knowledge management software applications are often implemented into a centralized system, or knowledge base, to support business domains and tasks—including talent, customer service and application modernization.

HR, talent and AI

HR departments can put AI to work through tasks like content generation, retrieval augmented generation (RAG) and classification. Content generation can be utilized to quickly create the description for a role. Retrieval augmented generation (RAG) can help with identifying the skills needed for a role based on internal HR documents. Classification can help with determining whether the applicant is a good fit for the enterprise given their application. These tasks streamline the processing time from when a person applies to receiving a decision on their application.

Customer service and AI

Customer service divisions can take advantage of AI by using RAG, summarization and classification. For example, enterprises can incorporate a customer service chatbot on their website that would use generative AI to be more conversational and context specific. Retrieval augmented generation can be used to search through internal documents of organizational knowledge to answer the customer’s inquiry and generate a tailored output. Summarization can help employees by providing them a brief of the customer’s problem and previous interactions with the company. Text classification can be utilized to classify the customer’s sentiment. These tasks can reduce manual labor while improving customer support and, hopefully, customer satisfaction and retention.

Application modernization and AI

App modernization can also be achieved with the help of summarization and content generation tasks. With a summary of the company’s knowledge and business objectives, developers can spend less time learning this necessary information and more time coding. IT workers can also create a summary ticket request to quickly address and prioritize issues found in a support ticket. Another way developers can use generative AI is by communicating with large language models (LLMs) in human language and asking the model to generate code. This can help the developer translate code languages, solve bugs and reduce time spent coding, allowing for more creative ideation.