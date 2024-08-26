Re-invent your warranty process with a digital twin

Much has happened in engineering (e.g., avoiding warranty issues through simulation), manufacturing (e.g., detecting and preventing failures through sensor data analysis) and after sales (e.g., detecting trends through social media analysis) through the usage of data analytics. But even as the adoption of new technology supported new warranty improvement practices, it remains a huge undertaking to root cause failures backwards through the value chain. Additionally, the warranty costs are still handed back to the supplier.

The reasons are manifold—from siloed information, missing data, and unclear data ownership to outdated analysis tools—and the recent manufacturing 4.0, smart factory or internet of things approaches do not resolve these issues completely and to full satisfaction.

The new shiny knight for reinventing warranty analysis is the digital twin. Here’s why: The digital twin is not a one-time project to hook up different systems to connect different sensors. It is a process. More specifically, it is a living process that makes true root-causing and early detection possible, including cross-referencing alerts along the value chain, from design and build to sales and after sales. It gathers and connects information, making it cross-referenceable and ready to analyze group-wise.

The digital twin has the power to resolve the old issue of, “We know the failure part, we kind of know which vehicles this part was built in, but we do not know which supplier batch was erroneous. Therefore, we cannot recall only the affected vehicles, we need to recall all possibly affected ones.”

When the digital twin of a vehicle spans from design and engineering to manufacturing of the operational twin, we have all the information together for both warranty reduction and warranty avoidance.

Warranty management is a continuous process. And it will be reinvented with the wide availability of digital twins.