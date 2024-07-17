To achieve a high level of data integrity, an organization implements processes, rules and standards that govern how data is collected, stored, accessed, edited and used. These processes, rules and standards work in tandem to:

Validate data and input

Remove duplicate data

Provide data backups and ensure business continuity

Safeguard data via access controls

Maintain an audit trail for accountability and compliance

An organization can use any number of tools and private or public cloud environments throughout the data lifecycle to maintain data integrity through something known as data governance. This is the practice of creating, updating and consistently enforcing the processes, rules and standards that prevent errors, data loss, data corruption, mishandling of sensitive or regulated data, and data breaches.

The benefits of data integrity

An organization with a high level of data integrity can:

Increase the likelihood and speed of data recoverability in the event of a breach or unplanned downtime

Protect against unauthorized access and data modification

Achieve and maintain compliance more effectively

Good data integrity can also improve business decision outcomes by increasing the accuracy of an organization’s analytics. The more complete, accurate and consistent a dataset is, the more informed business intelligence and business processes become. As a result, leaders are better equipped to set and achieve goals that benefit their organization and drive employee and consumer confidence.

Data science tasks such as machine learning also greatly benefit from good data integrity. When an underlying machine learning model is being trained on data records that are trustworthy and accurate, the better that model will be at making business predictions or automating tasks.

The different types of data integrity

There are two main categories of data integrity: Physical data integrity and logical data integrity.

Physical data integrity is the protection of data wholeness (meaning the data isn’t missing important information), accessibility and accuracy while data is stored or in transit. Natural disasters, power outages, human error and cyberattacks pose risks to the physical integrity of data.

Logical data integrity refers to the protection of data consistency and completeness while it’s being accessed by different stakeholders and applications across departments, disciplines, and locations. Logical data integrity is achieved by:

Preventing duplication (entity integrity)

Dictating how data is stored and used (referential integrity)

Preserving data in an acceptable format (domain integrity)

Ensuring data meets an organization’s unique or industry-specific needs (user-defined integrity)

How data integrity differs from data security

Data security is a subcomponent of data integrity and refers to the measures taken to prevent unauthorized data access or manipulation. Effective data security protocols and tools contribute to strong data integrity. In other words, data security is the means while data integrity is the goal. Data recoverability — in the event of a breach, attack, power outage or service interruption — falls under the realm of data security.

The consequences of poor data integrity

Human errors, transfer errors, malicious acts, insufficient security and hardware malfunctions all contribute to “bad data,” which negatively impacts an organization’s data integrity. An organization contending with one or more of these issues risks experiencing:

Poor data quality

Low-quality data leads to poor decision-making because of inaccurate and uninformed analytics. Reduced data quality can result in productivity losses, revenue decline and reputational damage.

Insufficient data security

Data that isn’t properly secured is at an increased risk of a data breach or being lost to a natural disaster or other unplanned event. And without proper insight and control over data security, an organization can more easily fall out of compliance with local, regional, and global regulations, such as the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation.