The history of climate change

Theories on climate change date back to the early 19th century. An early observation of what eventually became known as the greenhouse effect came from French mathematician and physicist Joseph Fourier. In 1824, Fourier wrote that gases in Earth’s atmosphere trapped heat, making the planet warmer than it otherwise would be.

In 1856, through experiments with various gas combinations, amateur American scientist Eunice Newton Foote identified water vapor and carbon dioxide—then called carbonic acid—as the heat-trapping culprits, writing that “[a]n atmosphere of that gas would give our [E]arth a high temperature.”2

Ironically, it was curiosity about ice ages rather than global warming that prompted further advancements in the understanding of modern climate change. Irish physicist John Tyndall set out to determine whether Earth’s changing atmospheric composition contributed to prehistoric ice ages. Like Foote, Tyndall experimented with different gases. In the 1860s, he demonstrated that the gas produced from heating coal—which consisted of carbon dioxide, methane and volatile hydrocarbons —absorbed large amounts of energy.3

Building on Tyndall’s findings, in 1896 Swedish physicist Svante Arrhenius developed a climate model showing how different concentrations of atmospheric carbon dioxide could impact global temperatures. Like Tyndall, Arrhenius started out theorizing what conditions might have led to Earth’s ice ages, including emissions from volcanic eruptions. Arrhenius also considered the modern sources of emissions of his era—the burning of fossil fuels during the Second Industrial Revolution—and the increases in average temperatures that they could cause.

Arrhenius predicted that it would take 3,000 years for atmospheric CO2 levels to double, leading to an increase of 5 to 6 degrees Celsius. In contrast to today’s attitudes, however, Arrhenius wasn’t leery of such potential changes to Earth’s climate. Rather, he predicted that as the average temperature rises, people will “live under a warmer sky and in a less harsh environment than we were granted.”4