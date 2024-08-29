Building resilient healthcare supply chains

According to an industry survey, 78% of respondents still use manual supply chain processes. Various studies show that nurses in medical/surgical inpatient units typically spend up to 2 hours of their shift performing supply-related tasks. In 2022, the pharma industry saw the most units recalled than in the past six years, with 567.3 million, a 114% increase over the 264.6 million units recalled in 2021.

While ensuring that staff feel well-equipped to work efficiently is essential, especially considering the ongoing and pervasive labor shortages in the healthcare industry, medical supply expenses are forecasted to outpace labor costs. As for the implications of drugs that might contain contaminated ingredients or have been kept at inconsistent temperatures, the outcomes could be dire.

These healthcare industry supply chain issues are equally urgent, and each require immediate attention. The good news is, it’s possible to alleviate these perilous pain points by building healthcare supply chain resilience.