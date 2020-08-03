HR recruiters are putting blockchain to work

Once personal information is stored in the blockchain, job seekers can make it available by sharing a digital key, and HR personnel can search the network for qualified candidates. This will make it easier to screen applicants and place them in positions matched to their qualifications and interests. And workers will be able to choose their career paths more autonomously.

Bigger picture, we believe that by applying blockchain to the HR market, we can help people maximize their strengths and fulfill their potential.

To help our network grow to critical mass, we at Persol are inviting HR and employee organizations to join the consortium. HR blockchain is a sharable platform. We encourage new participants to capitalize on the sharable part to introduce new styles of work and help create a better way to manage HR.

