Access alone is no longer the primary concern in AI-driven systems. The real concern is execution. A single authenticated session today can influence cloud infrastructure, enterprise knowledge systems, developer pipelines, financial operations, orchestration frameworks and autonomous AI workflows connected across the enterprise ecosystems. It essentially shifts the entire dynamic of identity. Here comes the concept of two-factor authentication (2FA), often referred to as two-step verification.

Traditional approaches rely on credentials or security questions for authorization, but 2FA adds another level of validation. This additional validation is required before allowing sensitive operations, processes or even AI algorithm execution. From a technical standpoint, it entails authenticating an additional factor apart from the primary credentials, such as TOTP (time-based one-time passwords), push notifications, physical security keys and biometric authentication.

This extra layer of validation reduces the risk of credential abuse, social engineering, session hijacking, data breaches, replay attacks, privilege escalation and other sophisticated cyberattacks.