Protecting your data and environment from unknown external risks

Cybersecurity professionals always keep their eye out for trends and patterns to stay one step ahead of cyber criminals. The IBM X-Force does the same when working with customers. Over the past few years, clients have often asked the team about threats outside their internal environment, such as data leakage, brand impersonation, stolen credentials and phishing sites. To help customers overcome these often unknown and unexpected risks that are often outside of their control, the team created Cyber Exposure Insights Services.

I recently sat down with Kevin Albano, Associate Partner with IBM X-Force, to learn more about this new managed services offering.