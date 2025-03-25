Fileless lateral movement with trapped COM objects

COM is a binary interface standard and a middleware service tier that allows for the exposure of distinct, modular components to interact with each other and with applications, regardless of the underlying programming language. For instance, COM objects developed in C++ can easily interface with a .NET application, enabling developers to integrate diverse software modules effectively. DCOM is a remoting technology that enables COM clients to communicate with COM servers via inter-process communication (IPC) or remote procedure calls (RPC). Many Windows services implement DCOM components that are locally or remotely accessible.

COM classes are typically registered and contained within the Windows Registry. A client program interacts with a COM server by creating an instance of the COM class, known as a COM object. This object provides a pointer to a standardized interface. The client uses this pointer to access the object's methods and properties, facilitating communication and functionality between the client and server.

COM objects are often research targets for assessing vulnerability exposure and discovering abusable features. A trapped COM object is a bug class in which a COM client instantiates a COM class in an out-of-process DCOM server, where the client controls the COM object via a marshaled-by-reference object pointer. Depending on the condition, this control vector may present security-related logic flaws.

Forshaw’s blog describes a PPL bypass use case where the IDispatch interface, as exposed in the WaaSRemediation COM class, is manipulated for trapped COM object abuse and .NET code execution. WaaSRemediation is implemented in the WaaSMedicSvc service, which executes as a protected svchost.exe process in the context of NT AUTHORITY\SYSTEM. Forshaw’s excellent walkthrough was the basis for our applied research and development of a proof-of-concept fileless lateral movement technique.