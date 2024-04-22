DOD establishes Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Cyber Policy

The federal government recently took a new step toward prioritizing cybersecurity and demonstrating its commitment to reducing risk. On March 20, 2024, the Pentagon formally established the new Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Cyber Policy to supervise cyber policy for the Department of Defense. The next day, President Joe Biden announced Michael Sulmeyer as his nominee for the role.

“In standing up this office, the Department is giving cyber the focus and attention that Congress intended,” said Acting Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Sasha Baker in a statement.

As part of the Fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, Congress instructed the Pentagon to increase the focus on cybersecurity in the Office of the Secretary of Defense by creating a new office. The NDAA increased the number of Assistant Secretaries of Defense to 18 and the number of Deputy Assistant Secretaries of Defense to 60.

The role was created due to concerns about the lack of focus in the Pentagon on a civilian-facing cyber effort. With the new role, the DoD now has more resources dedicated to improving cyber resiliency through policy.