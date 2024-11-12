Scaling AI with cloud-native open source

When it comes to production, it's more than just scaling prototypes. We had to ensure compliance with governance guidelines and integrate with existing data lakes and applications. Ray was critical for scaling data preprocessing, but it wasn’t the entire solution. We used PyTorch for the heavy training tasks, and underneath it all, Kubernetes helped with cost optimization, which is a huge concern these days.

The cost per inference is incredibly high, and there’s intense competition to provide the cheapest inference endpoints. By managing GPUs efficiently, scaling up and down based on demand, we found real innovation at the Kubernetes layer. Ray helped with scaling data preprocessing, but it wasn’t the full picture. We needed the best-in-class tools for each step of the workflow—like using PyTorch for super training, Ray for preprocessing and Kubernetes services underneath to optimize things like cost, which is a huge concern right now.

