AI will change the world—the terms are up to us

Most organizations have kicked off their AI journey. Our research shows that 42% of large enterprises have AI actively deployed while another 40% are in the experimentation phase (source: IBM Global AI Adoption Index). But few are realizing the full potential of AI solutions. What’s holding them back?

Our analysis shows that the top three factors are limited AI skills and expertise (33%), data complexity (25%), and ethical concerns (23%). IBM plans to build on a long legacy of democratizing technology by helping to dissolve these barriers.

First we will continue to invest in open and transparent innovation around AI. Promoting collaboration and information sharing surfaces risks sooner—and helps the international community mitigate those risks faster. Initiatives such as the AI Alliance (link resides outside ibm.com) help engender an open AI community that prioritizes responsibility, safety, and innovation.

We believe it’s in everyone’s interests to foster open market ecosystems around AI. The increased competition will help level the playing field for companies of all sizes, regardless of their access to data and compute resources.

Our solutions are designed to address complexity at every level: from data to governance to scaling. IBM believes that scaling AI with governance is the path to sustainable, ethically responsible AI—boosting customer trust and corporate reputation.