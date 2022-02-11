Find out about the hackathon that brought together contestants who learned new technologies around data science and machine learning, and published their projects on the Cloud Pak for Data Gallery.

The IBM Academy of Technology is made up of enthusiastic IBMers who get together to work on activities of their own choice that they think will be useful to themselves and to IBM. The Best of Data Science & Machine Learning (ML) Projects Hackathon, led by Thomas Schäck, Distinguished Engineer for Watson Studio, is an example. In 2021, the hackathon brought together contestants who learned new technologies and put them into practice, extended their network, and located colleagues with suitable expertise – and they had fun too.