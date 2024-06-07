Open source, open risks: The growing dangers of unregulated generative AI

For now, one of the few things holding malicious actors back is the guardrails developers put in place to protect their AI models against misuse. ChatGPT won’t knowingly generate a phishing email, and Midjourney won’t create abusive images. However, these models belong to entirely closed-source ecosystems, where the developers behind them have the power to dictate what they can and cannot be used for.

It took just two months from its public release for ChatGPT to reach 100 million users. Since then, countless thousands of users have tried to break through its guardrails and ‘jailbreak’ it to do whatever they want — with varying degrees of success.

The unstoppable rise of open-source models will render these guardrails obsolete anyway. While performance has typically lagged behind that of closed-source models, there’s no doubt open-source models will improve. The reason is simple — developers can use whichever data they like to train them. On the positive side, this can promote transparency and competition while supporting the democratization of AI — instead of leaving it solely in the hands of big corporations and regulators.

However, without safeguards, generative AI is the next frontier in cyber crime. Rogue AIs like FraudGPT and WormGPT are widely available on dark web markets. Both are based on the open-source large language model (LLM) GPT-J developed by EleutherAI in 2021.

Malicious actors are also using open-source image synthesizers like Stable Diffusion to build specialized models capable of generating abusive content. AI-generated video content is just around the corner. Its capabilities are currently limited only by the availability of high-performance open-source models and the considerable computing power required to run them.