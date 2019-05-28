TradeLens momentum grows with addition of two major ocean cargo carriers

Most everything that touches our lives took a long trip across the ocean. When you think about the fact that 90 percent of the goods we use every day — from toothbrushes to furniture — were transported as ocean freight, the scale and importance of the global shipping industry takes on new meaning.



Blockchain is helping to modernize the shipping industry, which for years has dealt with isolated systems that require reams of paperwork to get freight from its point of origin to its final destination. Maersk, a leader in global shipping, found that a simple shipment can go through nearly 30 people and organizations, including more than 200 different interactions and communications.

In an effort to transform this complex and far-reaching industry, several years ago IBM and Maersk embarked on a pilot to digitize global trade and share the resulting information. As a result of those learnings, last August we announced TradeLens, a blockchain-enabled platform that promotes information sharing, collaboration and trust among trading partners. In less than a year, TradeLens entered production and is now operating with more than 100 participants who are tracking and sharing over 500 million shipping events and documents. The platform uses open standards, open governance and open APIs to ensure the entire industry can benefit and drive continued innovation, while at the same time providing much-needed security and data privacy.

TradeLens has now reached a major tipping point: two of the top ocean cargo carriers, CMA CGM and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, have joined the platform. By joining forces to rapidly expand the geographic reach and scope of TradeLens, shippers like Procter & Gamble can get a single real-time view of all of its containerized cargo, regardless of whether its cargo is carried on a Maersk, CMA CGM or MSC ship. The 10 ocean carriers now on the network are assured that their data is not visible to their competitors. Privacy is paramount.

It’s a real milestone for TradeLens in demonstrating that major carriers are ready and willing to get involved. They realize that digitization of global supply chains is a must and by working together, we can drive that change. The collaboration with CMA CGM and MSC means that the TradeLens community now has the clout to tackle some of the industry’s trickiest challenges. Negotiable e-bills of lading is high on that list.

TradeLens brings together ocean carriers, port and terminal operators, inland transportation providers, customs authorities, cargo owners and freight forwarders. As TradeLens grows, the benefit to all grows through greater visibility, consistent information, better collaboration and shared insights. Industry experts say modernizing the shipping supply chain using this kind of technology has the potential to add billions of dollars of value creation to the global shipping industry through new innovative services, greater efficiencies and lower barriers.

CMA CGM and MSC plan to bring their terminals on board and offer the platform to their customers to further extend its reach. They join other ocean carriers like ZIM and PIL along with 40+ ports and government authorities like U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Customs Administration of the Netherlands, the Ports of Houston and Rotterdam, as well as inland shippers, freight forwarders and logistics providers.