Top 10 Tips for Migrating Your ECM System to the Cloud

First, it’s important to note that successful migration is a three-step process: preparation, migration and optimization. We call this the 60-20-20 plan, as that is how you divide your time:

60% of your time will be spent in planning and preparing to decommission your legacy system.

20% will encompass the actual migration process.

20% will be used to optimize the modern system to accommodate and leverage the migrated content.

But how much time is needed in total? If the plan we suggest here is followed correctly, it may be only a few days or weeks for a simple system, or longer for more complex and extensive legacy systems. Either way, no migration project should last longer than a few months (except for extreme examples, which you likely want to avoid anyway). So, keep in mind that when preparing to migrate to the cloud and transform your business, you will spend most of your time preparing and optimizing, bringing far more value to a migration project than simply lifting and shifting files.

But before doing any of that, it is often best to start with a clean sheet. If you are planning to move to the cloud, why not try it out first by deploying a new application? That way, you can get your new application up and running and become familiar with working in the cloud before migrating your older applications and data. Start with something small. You likely have a list of new apps you were planning to build and deploy, so pick a relatively simple, quick win from the list, and by deploying that, you will also set yourself up for a successful future legacy migration.