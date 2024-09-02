Top 10 Tips for Migrating Your ECM System to the Cloud

Don’t believe the hype! If you think you’re the only one with an expensive, old on-premises document management system that can’t be improved and moved, you’re wrong.
Many organizations feel caught in a bind—they want to migrate to something more effective but migrating a legacy system to the cloud fills them with fear. They’ve heard that it may all go wrong or be expensive, complicated and risky. Ten years ago, those were valid concerns, but today, a migration to the cloud is much more straightforward than you may imagine. It also typically brings a wide range of immediate benefits, including lower costs, increased security, the elimination of tiresome maintenance and updates, and easy access to content—anywhere and anytime.
In short, the move is much easier to make than most realize, and the benefits make it well worth the effort. We know this because Deep Analysis has advised many large and small organizations over the years on how to migrate document management and ECM systems to the cloud. In this blog post, we share some simple and well-proven top tips to ensure success for your organization.
First, it’s important to note that successful migration is a three-step process: preparation, migration and optimization. We call this the 60-20-20 plan, as that is how you divide your time:
But how much time is needed in total? If the plan we suggest here is followed correctly, it may be only a few days or weeks for a simple system, or longer for more complex and extensive legacy systems. Either way, no migration project should last longer than a few months (except for extreme examples, which you likely want to avoid anyway). So, keep in mind that when preparing to migrate to the cloud and transform your business, you will spend most of your time preparing and optimizing, bringing far more value to a migration project than simply lifting and shifting files.
But before doing any of that, it is often best to start with a clean sheet. If you are planning to move to the cloud, why not try it out first by deploying a new application? That way, you can get your new application up and running and become familiar with working in the cloud before migrating your older applications and data. Start with something small. You likely have a list of new apps you were planning to build and deploy, so pick a relatively simple, quick win from the list, and by deploying that, you will also set yourself up for a successful future legacy migration.
“Legacy” is a term used widely in the IT world; it refers to software and hardware that have been superseded by more efficient, cloud-based technology. Legacy systems are seen as difficult to replace. But in most cases, such systems and data stores can be relatively easily replaced. You can migrate anything of value from them and, in the process, reduce costs, increase efficiencies and improve your customer and employee experiences. The migration process does more than simply move you to a more modern system—it’s an opportunity to clean house, reduce costs, and simplify.
So, let the migration begin.
IBM Content Services is an IBM-managed, pre-configured set of content management capabilities that make it easier for you to get up and running quickly. Easily integrate content into your applications with an out-of-the-box user experience—ensuring that the right content can be quickly accessed by the right people. With IBM Content Services hosted on AWS, you can provision and get set up within minutes. See for yourself how IBM Content Services can help your organization improve employee and customer experiences, mitigate compliance risk and modernize your content management system while lowering your total cost of ownership (TCO).
Visit the IBM Content Services webpage to learn more about how to get started and to sign up for a 30-day free trial.