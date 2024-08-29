Tackling bias in AI

Diversity and inclusion are essential values to uphold for innovation, business growth and societal impact. Today we understand that the biases that negatively influence human experience and decision-making can also make their way into our technologies. As a rapidly growing number of organizations adopt artificial intelligence solutions, it’s crucial that we work to mitigate bias in AI systems.
IBM has been a leader in diversity and inclusion for more than a century, and today these principles continue to drive efforts to tackle AI bias through research and tools to help humans better train AI models against discrimination.
Unconscious bias is prejudiced, unsupported judgment in favor or against certain people, things or groups. While we’d all like to believe that our decisions are based on logic and fair, accurate perceptions, all humans have unconscious biases and can work to be more aware of them and respond more consciously.
More than 180 human biases have now been identified, and when these biases enter our AI systems, they can affect how businesses make decisions.
Bias in AI models can come from:
AI bias is a problem, because AI applications now exist in many high-stakes contexts across industries, including finance, human resources, healthcare and education. AI bias can affect people’s credit, employment, school admissions and sentencing.
What you can do to resist bias and build fair AI models
To move into the future with AI applications that are fair and that resist bias, we need resources to help us identify and eliminate unwanted bias.
IBM Research has developed a comprehensive open-source toolkit to do just that. AI Fairness 360 helps users examine, report and mitigate discrimination and bias in their machine learning models.
The toolkit provides 10 bias mitigation algorithms and uses more than 70 fairness metrics. It includes demos, videos, a tutorial and more. The AI Fairness 360 toolkit can be found at the following links:
AI Fairness 360 can help organizations design and adopt AI solutions that are fair and unbiased — and that’s just good business.
IBM Systems Lab Services has a team of experienced consultants ready to help your organization rapidly deploy cognitive infrastructure solutions for AI and machine learning. We have been trained on the AI Fairness 360 tool and can support any clients looking to deploy fair, unbiased AI applications.
Do you have questions? Are you ready to give it a try?