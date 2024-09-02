Supporting Your SysAdmins with HugOps

Working in operations is a stressful job. Businesses and customers depend on the services offered, and the costs for downtime are rising. Aberdeen estimates that while five years ago, an outage cost about $260,000/hour, costs now are likely greater than $1 million.

“Slow is the new Down” — even if there isn’t an outage, slowness can affect the bottom line. A delay in website load time can hurt conversion rate; mobile site visitors will leave a page that takes longer than three seconds to load, for example.

The importance of services is ever increasing, and so are their reliability requirements. The result of moving from a three 9s of availability (99.9%) to four 9s (99.99%) is that now the downtime of the service can only last four minutes per month. Four minutes! A well-engineered operations function incorporates modern operations approaches (like SRE) on top of a reliable architecture. But still, bad things can happen. Carrying the weight of handling an incident certainly is enormous stress.

It is important to recognize the different aspects of stress in this job. Like other emergency responders, three aspects of stress can be considered (see “Stress Management for Emergency Responders”):

Day-to-day stress : Getting ready to respond to interrupt (power-up computer, connectivity to the system), coordinate daily life, etc.

: Getting ready to respond to interrupt (power-up computer, connectivity to the system), coordinate daily life, etc. Critical incident stress : Performing the incident response for an incident in flight.

: Performing the incident response for an incident in flight. Cumulative, chronic stress: Results from an accumulation of various stresses inherent in the job — repeating incident patterns, feeling helpless, feeling alone, etc.

As you can see, even small doses of stress add up, leading towards a risk of chronic stress.