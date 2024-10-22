Supercharge your data strategy: Integrate and innovate today leveraging data integration

Data is the differentiator as business leaders look to utilize their competitive edge as they implement generative AI (gen AI). Leaders feel the pressure to infuse their processes with artificial intelligence (AI) and are looking for ways to harness the insights in their data platforms to fuel this movement. Indeed, IDC has predicted that by the end of 2024, 65% of CIOs will face pressure to adopt digital tech, such as generative AI and deep analytics.

The ability to effectively deploy AI into production rests upon the strength of an organization’s data strategy because AI is only as strong as the data that underpins it. Organizations require reliable data for robust AI models and accurate insights, yet the current technology landscape presents unparalleled data quality challenges, specifically as the growth of data spans multiple formats: structured, semistructured and unstructured. The data universe is expected to grow exponentially with data rapidly propagating on-premises and across clouds, applications and locations with compromised quality. This situation will exacerbate data silos, increase pressure to manage cloud costs efficiently and complicate governance of AI and data workloads. As a result of these factors, among others, enterprise data lacks AI readiness.