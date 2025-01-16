The toolchain enforces best practices, adding several restrictions to the GitHub repo of each team. This includes branch protection, so that code cannot be committed directly to the main branch of a repository without going through the build process first. Other examples of restrictions on a repository include mandatory reviews of pull requests—and that the PR pipeline successfully runs when a pull request is opened—before a merge is allowed.

When a partner creates a pull request, the CI toolchain will automatically run a PR pipeline, which is a subset of the main CI toolchain steps. These steps check for vulnerabilities and run tests before allowing a merge to the main branch. The toolchain used is IBM Cloud Toolchain, which specifically uses the best practices for secure and compliance pipeline.

The CI pipeline is responsible for building the images from the source code that the partners provide, along with IBM-developed images. It also runs unit tests, dynamic scans and API tests if necessary. Vulnerability scans are run against both the code, the resulting docker image and any dependencies listed. A generated software bill of materials or SBOM asserts the origin of the software and dependencies. The docker image is signed for provenance and stored in a private image registry. An inventory repository stores details of the image, such as tag, signature and pipeline ID for use by a CD pipeline. The CI pipeline can build multiple images in parallel, but this inventory contains the details for all components that are part of the BIAN solution.

Before the CD pipeline can run, the inventory must be “promoted” as it is the single source of truth for what component versions are running in which environment. Environments are represented as branches in the inventory repository, so the promotion pipeline creates a pull request to allow a newer version of the BIAN application to be deployed.

Once this is complete, the CD pipeline creates a change request for the deployment. This includes all change details, an impact assessment, rollback plans and the SBOMs from each component. The image signatures are verified using a GPG public key and the application components are deployed to a secure landing zone by the CD pipeline. Probes conduct readiness checks, and the application is rolled back to the previous state if issues are detected. This process can be repeated for testing, staging and production environments as many times as is necessary.

The CC pipeline runs the same unit tests and vulnerability scans as the CI pipeline. However, it is run on a schedule—usually nightly—and has a different purpose. It aims to keep already deployed code up to date and free from vulnerability. If a new vulnerability is reported by a vulnerability database such as SNYK or CVE, the CC pipeline allows the user to know if their code is affected. In relatively simple cases, the CC pipeline can even automatically submit a PR rectifying the issue.

Throughout all pipelines, evidence of each task is gathered and stored in an immutable COS bucket. This creates an audit trail that can be used during a compliance audit. Any change request created for a deployment also includes this evidence.

Because all components of the BIAN Coreless initiative going through the same pipeline checks, they all adhere to a common set of security controls. The IBM Cloud Security and Compliance Center (SCC) enforces this. The SCC allows a user to automate the evaluation of the current posture of their deployed infrastructure and applications, define profiles and rules to check against and increase compliance visibility across an entire organization.

With IBM Cloud for Financial Services and IBM Cloud DevSecOps, you can easily develop, deploy and maintain a multi-component financial application, even when those components are developed by different vendors. Using a common set of tools to build, test and deploy the components of BIAN v3, IBM boosts security across code, images, or deployment.