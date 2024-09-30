Ana Biazetti Distinguished Engineer, Financial Services Cloud

Ana Biazetti is a Distinguished Engineer at IBM who is passionate about developing cutting edge technology solutions that address real world problems. She is a Chief Architect at the IBM Cloud for Financial Services CTO team and helps Banks and Financial Institutions bring their regulated workloads to Hybrid Cloud while fulfilling their resilience, security and compliance requirements. With her extensive experience in software development, dev/sec/ops and cloud solutions, she has implemented High Availability, Disaster Recovery and Continuous Availability across many products and solutions and has been recently focused on Operational Resilience and Cyber Resilience capabilities for Hybrid Cloud.