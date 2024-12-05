Best practices for hybrid cloud banking applications secure and compliant deployment across IBM Cloud and Satellite

The inventory serves as the source of truth regarding what artifacts are deployed in what environment/region; this is achieved using git branches to represent environments, with a promotion pipeline updating environments in a GitOps-based approach. In previous deployments, the inventory also hosted deployment files; these are the YAML Kubernetes resource files that describe each component. These deployment files would be updated with the correct namespace descriptors, along with the newest version of the Docker image for each component.

However, we found this approach difficult for a few reasons. From the applications’ perspective, having to change so many image tag values and namespaces using YAML replacement tools (such as YQ) was crude and complicated. For Satellite itself, we are using the direct upload strategy, with each YAML file provided counting as a “version”. We would prefer to have a version correspond to the entire application, not just one component or microservice.

A different approach was desired, so we rearchitected the deployment process to use a Helm chart instead. This allowed us to parametrize the important values, such as namespaces and image tags, and inject them in at deployment time. Using these variables takes out a lot of the difficulty associated with parsing YAML files for a given value. The helm chart was created separately and stored in the same container registry as the built BIAN images. We are currently working to develop a specific CI pipeline for validating helm charts; this will lint the chart, package it, sign it for veracity (this would be verified at deployment time) and store the chart. For now, these steps are done manually to develop the chart. There is one issue with using helm charts and Satellite configurations together: helm functionality requires a direct connection with a Kubernetes or OpenShift cluster to operate most effectively, and Satellite, of course, will not allow that. So, to solve this problem, we use the “helm template” to output the correctly formatted chart and then pass the resulting YAML file to the Satellite upload function. This function then leverages the IBM Cloud Satellite CLI to create a configuration version containing the application YAML. There are some drawbacks here: we cannot use some useful functionality Helm provides, such as the ability to rollback to a previous chart version and the tests that can be done to ensure the application is functioning correctly. However, we can use the Satellite rollback mechanism as a replacement and use its versioning as a basis for this.