Roundup: The top ransomware stories of 2024

Ransomware payments surged to record highs in 2024. In the first half of the year, victims paid a staggering 459.8 million USD to cyber criminals. The largest single ransom payment ever revealed was 75 million USD paid to the Dark Angels ransomware group by an undisclosed Fortune 50 company.

In addition, the median ransom payment skyrocketed from less than 199 thousand USD in early 2023 to 1.5 million USD in June 2024. The average ransom demand in 2024 also saw a significant increase, rising to 2.73 million USD, nearly 1 million USD more than in 2023.

Despite these record-breaking payouts, there was a 27.27% year-over-year decline in the number of ransomware payment events. That means that while fewer organizations pay ransoms, those who do pay face much higher amounts. The main reason is that ransomware gangs target larger organizations and critical infrastructure providers, focusing on high-profile attacks and yielding bigger payouts.