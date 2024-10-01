Spooky action: Phantom domains create hijackable hyperlinks

According to a recent paper published at the 2024 Web Conference, so-called “phantom domains” make it possible for malicious actors to hijack hyperlinks and exploit users’ trust in familiar websites.

The research defines phantom domains as active links to dot-com domains that have never been registered.

Here’s what enterprises need to know about how phantom domains emerge, the potential risks they represent and what they can do to disrupt phantom attacks. There are two common types of phantom domains: Errors and placeholders.