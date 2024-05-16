IBM Rational Asset Manager enables your organization to efficiently govern and reuse all types of assets in a distributed development environment.
It helps to manage and govern the business and technical assets involved in software and systems delivery from one or more published products shared or referenced across the organization.
Use a library to manage and govern business and technical assets involved in software and systems delivery.
Simplify the initial bulk loading of your definitive software library and keep it current by integrating with other repositories and third-party libraries.
Use IBM WebSphere® Application Server clustering for scalability to satisfy your need for search, edit and reuse.
Standard Edition
Enterprise Edition
Manages business, technology, systems and software assets for pilot programs and entry-level projects
Manages assets for deployments requiring advanced scalability and licensing options
Makes software delivery more collaborative and transparent using IBM Rational Jazz™
Includes all the capabilities of IBM Rational Asset Manager Standard Edition
Provides automation that simplifies the initial bulk loading of your definitive software library
Provides advanced scalability and flexibility
Helps you keep the library current by integrating with other repositories and third-party libraries
Includes IBM WebSphere® Application Server clustering for scalability
Uses pre-existing materials that are tested to reduce risk and increase quality and reliability
Allows publisher and collaborative users to satisfy needs for search, edit and reuse
Helps ensure the assets are organized so users can find them, use them and provide feedback on them
Includes a floating user license to achieve more affordable solutions
Uses approved deliverables and information, governed in the definitive library
Uses custom workflows based on IBM Rational Team Concert capabilities
Includes stakeholders, resulting in approved, published and auditable software and business assets
Automates asset governance and maintenance processes to help ensure assets are relevant
Discover how IBM Rational Asset Manager can help create and govern software assets.
Learn why DevOps is essential for any business aspiring to respond rapidly to changing marketplace demands.
