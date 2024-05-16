Home Asset management Rational Asset Manager IBM Rational Asset Manager
Efficiently govern and reuse all types of assets in a distributed development environment
See product documentation
person at a desk using a laptop
What is IBM® Rational® Asset Manager?

IBM Rational Asset Manager enables your organization to efficiently govern and reuse all types of assets in a distributed development environment.

It helps to manage and govern the business and technical assets involved in software and systems delivery from one or more published products shared or referenced across the organization.
Benefits Get the most from an asset library

Use a library to manage and govern business and technical assets involved in software and systems delivery.

 Manage business and software assets

Simplify the initial bulk loading of your definitive software library and keep it current by integrating with other repositories and third-party libraries.

 Get advanced scalability and flexibility

Use IBM WebSphere® Application Server clustering for scalability to satisfy your need for search, edit and reuse.
Which option is right for you?

Standard Edition

Enterprise Edition

Manages business, technology, systems and software assets for pilot programs and entry-level projects

Manages assets for deployments requiring advanced scalability and licensing options

Makes software delivery more collaborative and transparent using IBM Rational Jazz™

Includes all the capabilities of IBM Rational Asset Manager Standard Edition

Provides automation that simplifies the initial bulk loading of your definitive software library

Provides advanced scalability and flexibility

Helps you keep the library current by integrating with other repositories and third-party libraries

Includes IBM WebSphere® Application Server clustering for scalability

Uses pre-existing materials that are tested to reduce risk and increase quality and reliability

Allows publisher and collaborative users to satisfy needs for search, edit and reuse

Helps ensure the assets are organized so users can find them, use them and provide feedback on them

Includes a floating user license to achieve more affordable solutions

Uses approved deliverables and information, governed in the definitive library

Uses custom workflows based on IBM Rational Team Concert capabilities

Includes stakeholders, resulting in approved, published and auditable software and business assets

Automates asset governance and maintenance processes to help ensure assets are relevant
Resources IBM Rational Asset Manager tutorial

Discover how IBM Rational Asset Manager can help create and govern software assets.

 DevOps for Dummies ebook

Learn why DevOps is essential for any business aspiring to respond rapidly to changing marketplace demands.

 Forum

Explore technical topics, find trial software and join the community.

Next steps

Contact us for pricing details or to get started.