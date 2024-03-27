3 strategies to overcome data security challenges in 2024

There are over 17 billion internet-connected devices in the world — and experts expect that number will surge to almost 30 billion by 2030.

This rapidly growing digital ecosystem makes it increasingly challenging to protect people’s privacy. Attackers only need to be right once to seize databases of personally identifiable information (PII), including payment card information, addresses, phone numbers and Social Security numbers.

In addition to the ever-present cybersecurity threats, data security teams must consider the growing list of data compliance laws and regulations.

Here are three strategies to tackle data security challenges in 2024.