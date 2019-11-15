Can a smart mobility app propel Italy’s century-old railway?

When Gruppo FS Italiane set out to create a mobility app, it knew the variety of transportation options had to be as diverse as the landscape itself.

“It’s the story of Italy,” Danilo Gismondi, the Head of IT for FS Technology, told Industrious. “In a small area, we have all the problems of a big country—mountains, sea, urban, rural, different climates and different cultures.”

Within the first year of its summer 2018 launch, the Nugo app added more than 200 transportation providers to its platform. Together, they offer more than a dozen transit options, including bullet trains, subways, taxis, tour buses and ferries.

Best of all, the Nugo interface conveniently combines them all into a single, seamless ticket.

The app is a cornerstone of Gruppo FS’s Extended Customer Experience project. The century-old, state-run rail and infrastructure company launched this initiative to reimagine its relationship with customers and technology.

To Alessandro La Rocca, CEO of FS Technology, even a short journey has the potential to be optimized.

“One minute you’re on the ferry,” La Rocca said, “the next it’s a funicular,” a cable-incline rail car that serves dozens of hilly cities and towns.

The density, diversity and geography of Italy is what makes state-run Gruppo FS uniquely suited to developing the country’s premier smart mobility app. And thanks to the company’s 114-year experience traversing Lake Como to Calabria and everywhere in between, Nugo has a distinct advantage over startup rivals.

Smart mobility moves ahead