CIOs are under constant pressure to optimize operational spending, but they need more funding to start initiatives for IT modernization. IT Operations teams are grappling with increasing application complexity across hybrid and multicloud environments, which leads to poor business services and escalates costs.

Technical architects struggle to maintain and manage an expansive IT environment due to mounting technical debt. Business continuity managers worry about the potential impact of IT failures on business operations as they seek solutions for resilience and continuity. Lastly, Delivery and Talent Managers find it challenging to source and retain talent with the right mix of business technology skills and AI-led AMS operation expertise.

Managing and optimizing enterprise applications and their underlying infrastructure affects IT leaders in all roles. But CIOs, without visibility into IT operations correlated to business priorities, take the hardest hit; if they can’t show the return from current investments, they can’t ask for more funds.

Managing critical custom applications within hybrid and multicloud environments requires sustained effort and care. Some of the top challenges that enterprises face in managing custom applications are: