Building an enterprise-scale modernization roadmap for .NET in the cloud era

For decades, the .NET system has been a pillar of enterprise software. From back-office finance engines and payroll systems to public-facing portals and high-value middleware, .NET (and particularly C#) continues to power a vast and heterogeneous application estate in large organizations worldwide.

Today, those same systems can slow down an organization’s ability to adopt AI, move to the cloud or deliver new digital experiences. Chief Information Officers (CIOs) are under pressure to fix that without disrupting business continuity.

The new agentic AI tools and application-intelligence solutions change the economics and speed of modernization. Because of this approach, CIOs must consider when to pick each path, how to prioritize across a portfolio and what success looks like in practice.