Mainframe use is on the rise—driven by security and compliance requirements

What’s driving the robust and growing usage of mainframe computing? There are lots of reasons, but security topped the list in our survey results. This should come as little surprise. Mainframes offer unparalleled protection, and that’s a big deal at a time when data breaches can not only be devastating to a company’s brand but can force them to run aground of rising regulatory requirements regarding data security.

Don’t get me wrong—security has always been a top-tier issue, but it’s even more critical today, in an environment where information is used and shared broadly across employees, partners, regulators, and more, through many different channels and clouds. A quarter of our survey respondents pointed to “maintaining compliance” as a top priority for their IT organizations.

For example, imagine an airplane manufacturer operating at the center of a sprawling network of maintenance teams all over the world. Information sharing between these groups is constant and, of course, highly sensitive. If an engine shows warning signs of failure, maintenance teams and the manufacturer need to share volumes of data with one another, securely and remotely. But how secure is that information–wherever it is? The answer has serious implications for passenger safety, as well as for the manufacturers of these expensive machines and the airlines that rely on them to serve the travel needs of millions of passengers.