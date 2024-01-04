IT and OT cybersecurity: A holistic approach

As OT becomes more interconnected, the need to safeguard OT systems against cyber threats is paramount. Many cyber threats and vulnerabilities specifically target OT systems, which emphasizes the potential impact on industrial operations.

Many OT systems still use legacy technologies and protocols that may have inherent vulnerabilities, as they were not designed with modern cybersecurity standards in mind. They may also use older or insecure communication protocols that may not encrypt data, making them susceptible to eavesdropping and tampering. Concerns about system stability often lead OT environments to avoid frequent updates and patches. This can leave systems exposed to known vulnerabilities.

OT systems are not immune to social engineering attacks either. Insufficient training and awareness among OT personnel can lead to unintentional security breaches, such as clicking on malicious links or falling victim to social engineering attacks. Supply chain risks also pose a threat, as third-party suppliers and vendors may introduce vulnerabilities into OT systems if their products or services are not adequately secured.

OT systems may also fall prey to several targeted cyber threats: