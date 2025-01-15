ISC2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study: Shortage of AI skilled workers

4 min read
AI has made an impact everywhere else across the tech world, so it should surprise no one that the 2024 ISC2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study saw artificial intelligence (AI) jump into the top five list of security skills.
It’s not just the need for workers with security-related AI skills. The Workforce Study also takes a deep dive into how the 16,000 respondents think AI will impact cybersecurity and job roles overall, from changing skills approaches to creating generative AI (gen AI) strategies.
According to the study, two-thirds of respondents think that their expertise in cybersecurity will augment AI technology; on the flip side, a third are concerned their jobs could be eliminated in an AI-focused world.
That, of course, is not going to happen immediately. Not even half the respondents have implemented gen AI into their tools. The more immediate concern for cybersecurity professionals is budgets.
“In 2024, 25% of respondents reported layoffs in their cybersecurity departments, a 3% rise from 2023, while 37% faced budget cuts, a 7% rise from 2023,” the report stated.
These budget cuts have impacted the skills gap, as two-thirds of the respondents said not only have the budget cuts led to current staffing shortages but they are expected to make closing the skills gap even more difficult in the next few years.
Many of the respondents pointed out that the skills gap has had a more negative effect on organizational security than the decrease in on-site staff. In part because the funding isn’t available for training and because those with skills in high demand are moving on to better-paying positions, many security teams struggle to address the threats and risks in today’s cybersecurity landscape.
Two years ago, AI wasn’t even considered a required skill set for cybersecurity jobs, but now it is a top five skill, said Jon France, CISO with ISC2.
“And we suspect that probably next year, it will be the number one in-demand skill set around security,” France said in a conversation at ISC2’s Security Congress in Las Vegas.
(If you’re wondering, the other skills in the top five are cloud, zero trust architecture, forensics, incident response and application security — all areas that have been at the top of the skills need list for a long time.)
AI’s role in cybersecurity is changing because of the exponential increase in data and the need to gather good intelligence on the data being generated.
“AI is one of the tools that can obviously consider large data sets very quickly,” said France. Still, human eyes are necessary to validate the results generated from AI models. This is where AI security skills will be most needed to advance the changes in how analysts and incident responders analyze data.
France also believes that AI will change the scope of entry-level security positions. “I think if you’re coming into the profession, and if you’ve got to pick up one thing to learn, you’ll get the most favorable opportunities if you have experience of using generative AI coding.”
Right now, however, there is a bit of a disconnect between the technical skills that hiring managers think are needed and what non-hiring managers want. Both types of managers list cloud computing security skills at the top of the list, but when asked about AI/ML skills, only 24% of hiring managers said it was a skill they want right now, ranking last on the skills-need list. When non-hiring managers are asked about the skills most in demand to advance careers, 37% said AI/ML, higher than every other listed skill but cloud security.
In its study AI in Cyber 2024, ISC2 found that 82% of respondents are optimistic that AI will improve work efficiency, and 88% thought it would impact their job role in some way. Relying more on AI in the cyber world has a lot of positive points, but there are also issues around the technology causing stress. Four in ten respondents said they aren’t prepared for the explosion of AI, according to the AI study, and 65% said their organization needs more regulations around the safe use of gen AI, according to the Workforce study.
But there are also a lot of question marks surrounding what skills will be needed. “While study participants speculated on what skills may be automated or streamlined, they cannot yet predict what activities, if any, AI will replace,” the study reported. Perhaps this is why hiring managers are showing some reluctance to hire cybersecurity professionals who have AI technical expertise.
With AI, many anticipate an uptick in the need for non-technical skills. Cybersecurity has been more open to finding potential professionals outside of the traditional technical areas and training them for their new roles, so it isn’t too surprising that, because hiring managers aren’t certain of the type of skills that will be required for using gen AI as a security tool (or for securing gen AI, for that matter), there is a greater willingness to default to non-tech skills that are seen as more transferable as the technology evolves. Overall, strong communication skills were listed as the most in-demand skill set across all of cybersecurity, followed closely by strong problem-solving skills and teamwork/collaboration skills.
Looking at the overall picture of how AI skills will fit into the cybersecurity workforce going forward, it is likely that the issues that hamper hiring today will have a similar impact on AI expertise. Budget cuts will decrease the workforce, as already mentioned. France pointed to the human resources gap as well, where entry-level positions are posted with requirements such as certifications that require five years of work experience.
“We also need to blow this myth: New entrance into the cybersecurity workforce doesn’t mean young. It can be a career change. In fact, career changes bring a lot of different viewpoints and experiences,” said France.
Hire for the skills the employee is bringing to the table, even if they aren’t what you need right now. “The rest,” said France, “can be taught.”