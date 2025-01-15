ISC2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study: Shortage of AI skilled workers

Two years ago, AI wasn’t even considered a required skill set for cybersecurity jobs, but now it is a top five skill, said Jon France, CISO with ISC2.

“And we suspect that probably next year, it will be the number one in-demand skill set around security,” France said in a conversation at ISC2’s Security Congress in Las Vegas.

(If you’re wondering, the other skills in the top five are cloud, zero trust architecture, forensics, incident response and application security — all areas that have been at the top of the skills need list for a long time.)

AI’s role in cybersecurity is changing because of the exponential increase in data and the need to gather good intelligence on the data being generated.

“AI is one of the tools that can obviously consider large data sets very quickly,” said France. Still, human eyes are necessary to validate the results generated from AI models. This is where AI security skills will be most needed to advance the changes in how analysts and incident responders analyze data.

France also believes that AI will change the scope of entry-level security positions. “I think if you’re coming into the profession, and if you’ve got to pick up one thing to learn, you’ll get the most favorable opportunities if you have experience of using generative AI coding.”

Right now, however, there is a bit of a disconnect between the technical skills that hiring managers think are needed and what non-hiring managers want. Both types of managers list cloud computing security skills at the top of the list, but when asked about AI/ML skills, only 24% of hiring managers said it was a skill they want right now, ranking last on the skills-need list. When non-hiring managers are asked about the skills most in demand to advance careers, 37% said AI/ML, higher than every other listed skill but cloud security.