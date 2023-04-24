IBM CIO Organization’s Application Modernization Journey: Tools to Simplify and Accelerate

In our last blog post, we talked about how the IBM CIO organization approached the modernization of its legacy applications to hybrid cloud and microservices, incrementally unlocking the value from this transformation. In this post, we will focus on modernization tools for Enterprise Java applications and how the tools simplified and accelerated our process.

Since the early 2000s, IBM CIO teams have been using Java™ EE technologies, whether its frameworks like JSF, EJBs or Service Oriented Architectures (SOA) or Aspect-oriented programming frameworks like Spring Boot. Most of these applications were developed when cloud, containers and Kubernetes did not exist, but these applications are still supporting business-critical functions.

Our three-fold modernization objectives are as follows:

Runtime modernization: Moving to a container-optimized WebSphere Liberty or Open Liberty application server from traditional WebSphere. Operational modernization: Deploying on OpenShift Container Platform. Architectural modernization: Refactoring monoliths into individually deployable and scalable microservices.

When you have hundreds of applications to modernize, it takes a long time to refactor, rewrite and decouple services. So, initially, our focus was runtime and operational modernization to take advantage of all of the native capabilities of our CIO hybrid cloud platform.

The first step for successful modernization is to assess and analyze the application, explore the integrations, identify dependencies and create a pragmatic plan to have minimal disruption for the applications. We quickly realized that we needed an automated tool to discover the dependencies, perform application inventory (Software Bill of Materials) and, most importantly, determine what code/configurations need to be changed for the modernization. That’s where IBM Cloud Transformation Advisor (TA) came to our rescue.