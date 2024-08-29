Hybrid Cloud Transformation with Red Hat OpenShift on AWS (ROSA)

Accelerating digital strategy is one of the most important CXO priority today. Enterprises are embracing inside-out digital transformation journey at pace and scale to gain competitive advantage and deliver value to clients. Adoption of hybrid cloud is becoming the foundation for reinventing new digital business models. Enterprises need an innovative approach to define hybrid cloud transformation roadmap, build containerized cloud-native applications, migrate and modernize on-premise workloads to cloud and perform seamless orchestrated hybrid cloud management.

The convergence of two powerful forces of hybrid cloud and open innovation supported by the OpenShift platform can turbocharge enterprise transformation journey. For enterprises looking to quickly build and deploy applications by launching OpenShift clusters from AWS console, building containerized applications that integrate natively with AWS cloud native services, deploying enterprise grade business critical applications with improved SLA, scaling based on your business need with flexible consumption-based pricing model, Red Hat OpenShift on AWS (ROSA) is the answer. ROSA is a fully manged service on AWS jointly developed and supported by both Red Hat and AWS for building, moving, running and managing containerized cloud-native applications.

ROSA enables enterprises to leverage the power of the AWS cloud through transformational changes in systems of engagement, systems of insight, systems of integration and systems of records. It facilitates architectural point of control over the enterprise continuum by bringing high uniformity and maturity on an agile, flexible, resilient and cross platform integration architecture.

ROSA is designed to address most common challenges and scenarios to run workloads at scale in a hybrid cloud environment.

Migrate Applications to ROSA – Re-host and re-platform applications in containers to run in fully managed OpenShift platform, migrate OpenShift (OCP) on-premises to ROSA, migrate self-managed OCP/ EC2 to ROSA and migrate OpenShift dedicated instances to ROSA Modernize Applications on ROSA – Re-architect monolith to microservices for modernization of core and intelligent workflow modernization leveraging fully managed OpenShift platform Mainframe Modernization on ROSA – ROSA facilitates incremental modernization of mainframe workloads ensuring coexistence layer between on-premise traditional mainframe workloads and microservices in AWS cloud. The IBM z/OS Cloud Broker enables applications on ROSA platform to easily interact with data and applications on IBM Z ISV Modernization on ROSA – Improved scalability, accelerated consumability through ‘APIfication’ on the ROSA platform. Architecture standardization, interoperability and global deployment facilitated by ROSA can significantly accelerate efficiency of enterprise hybrid cloud adoption Build Cloud-native Applications on ROSA – Microservices development using ROSA and serverless using native AWS, secure invocation of services using API gateway and micro-functions invocation using Lambda DevSecOps Platform Enablement – Fully provisioned DevSecOps CI/CD pipeline with DevOps enabled applications running in OpenShift containers Manage Infrastructure on ROSA – Managed delivery of Kubernetes platform to run containerized applications. Use containers to build platforms that removes the need of developers to manage infrastructure and standardize how applications are deployed and managed. Hybrid Cloud Workload management for application portability with burst capacity, networking and storage.

ROSA aids in OPEX optimization through end-to-end automation and ensures enterprise wide standard compliance. It brings maturity to cloud operating models and helps in implementation of a holistic and automated hybrid cloud management strategy. ROSA helps businesses realize customer value by providing a managed application containerization platform powered by architectural efficiency of open source tech stacks of Red Hat to deliver high levels of resiliency, security & availability that comes from proven implementations of IBM Cloud Packs for automation, sata, security and integration. It can help businesses build better client experiences with new insights, saster time to market, and innovation in a secure and consistent way. It is time for businesses to extend investments and unleash the power of hybrid cloud with Red Hat OpenShift on AWS (ROSA).