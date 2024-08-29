Hybrid Cloud Transformation with Red Hat OpenShift on AWS (ROSA)

Accelerating digital strategy is one of the most important CXO priority today. Enterprises are embracing inside-out digital transformation journey at pace and scale to gain competitive advantage and deliver value to clients. Adoption of hybrid cloud is becoming the foundation for reinventing new digital business models. Enterprises need an innovative approach to define hybrid cloud transformation roadmap, build containerized cloud-native applications, migrate and modernize on-premise workloads to cloud and perform seamless orchestrated hybrid cloud management.
The convergence of two powerful forces of hybrid cloud and open innovation supported by the OpenShift platform can turbocharge enterprise transformation journey. For enterprises looking to quickly build and deploy applications by launching OpenShift clusters from AWS console, building containerized applications that integrate natively with AWS cloud native services, deploying enterprise grade business critical applications with improved SLA, scaling based on your business need with flexible consumption-based pricing model, Red Hat OpenShift on AWS (ROSA) is the answer. ROSA is a fully manged service on AWS jointly developed and supported by both Red Hat and AWS for building, moving, running and managing containerized cloud-native applications.
ROSA enables enterprises to leverage the power of the AWS cloud through transformational changes in systems of engagement, systems of insight, systems of integration and systems of records. It facilitates architectural point of control over the enterprise continuum by bringing high uniformity and maturity on an agile, flexible, resilient and cross platform integration architecture.
ROSA is designed to address most common challenges and scenarios to run workloads at scale in a hybrid cloud environment.
ROSA aids in OPEX optimization through end-to-end automation and ensures enterprise wide standard compliance. It brings maturity to cloud operating models and helps in implementation of a holistic and automated hybrid cloud management strategy. ROSA helps businesses realize customer value by providing a managed application containerization platform powered by architectural efficiency of open source tech stacks of Red Hat to deliver high levels of resiliency, security & availability that comes from proven implementations of IBM Cloud Packs for automation, sata, security and integration. It can help businesses build better client experiences with new insights, saster time to market, and innovation in a secure and consistent way. It is time for businesses to extend investments and unleash the power of hybrid cloud with Red Hat OpenShift on AWS (ROSA).