How resilient is your data in the cloud?

The IBM Storage Protect for Cloud offering was designed to address this very problem. With dedicated versions for Microsoft 365, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Salesforce and Azure Virtual Machines (new), it scans your data for threats to create a clean copy of the data and make sure that the data is safely backed up.

Even though cloud providers will periodically backup user data, the frequency of those backups and the length of time they are retained can present challenges to IT operations teams tasked with addressing whether data retention policies and regulations are being followed. All editions of IBM Storage Protect for Cloud put you in control by letting you determine the schedule and frequency that is right for your business, with the option to perform either full or incremental backups. You’re also in control of where your data is backed up. You can use our dedicated and scalable Microsoft Azure storage, your own cloud storage or a data center of your choosing.

Restoring your data is another area where most cloud providers limit your control. What happens when you realize that data was accidentally deleted after the user’s soft delete window (i.e., the ‘recycle bin’) has been automatically purged, or when a disgruntled employee wreaks havoc on your data on the way out the door?

While these may seem like unlikely scenarios, they are examples of planning for a rainy day for which every organization needs to prepare. IBM Storage Protect for Cloud gives you granular control to restore down to the item level, whether that is restoring a missing transaction, an incorrectly modified customer record or an accidentally deleted address. IBM Storage Protect for Cloud even offers self-service capabilities, enabling users you designate to quickly address issues like this to get keep your business moving forward faster.

In short, IBM Storage Protect gives you the flexibility and operational efficiency your organization needs while freeing up your IT resources to advance your digital initiatives to stay ahead of the competition and meet your customers’ expectations. It’s available today as a true SaaS platform with nothing to install and nothing to maintain, as an easy-to-use, modern data resilience software solution.

Interested in giving IBM Storage Protect for Cloud a try? Sign up for a free 30-day trial and see for yourself how easy it can be to add robust data resilience to your cloud applications.