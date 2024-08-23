Integrating healthcare apps and data with FHIR + HL7

FHIR draws on previous standards such as HL7 Version 2 (V2) and HL7 Version 3 (V3) and uses common web standards such as RESTful APIs, XML, JSON and HTTP. Using REST APIs makes FHIR more efficient as it allows data consumers to request information on demand, rather than subscribing to a feed that shares all data whether or not it is needed immediately (as was the case in earlier versions of HL7).

The HL7 FHIR REST API can be used with mobile apps, cloud-based communications, EHR-based data sharing, real-time server communication and more. Using FHIR, software developers can develop standardized browser-based healthcare applications that allow users to access clinical data from any health care system regardless of the operating systems and devices used.

FHIR is easier to learn and implement than earlier versions and provides out-of-the-box interoperability. The FHIR standard also allows for different architectural approaches that can be used to gather information from a modern or legacy system.