Joel Gomez Worldwide Executive Cloud Integration Architect

Joel Gomez, a Worldwide Executive Cloud Integration Architect at IBM, has more than 30 years of experience in information technology. In recent years he specialized Integration for Healthcare, creating the North America Integration for Healthcare User Group to discuss topics such as DICOM, HIPAA, HL7 and FHIR. He is also co-author of the IBM Redbooks® publication "Accelerating Modernization with Agile Integration."