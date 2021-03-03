Helping artists sleep at night: Digital rights management with blockchain



Like many of you, my family and I have used the stay-safe-at-home months to re-bond with our TV, and the vast array of mini-series, movies, and other options for viewing in the evenings and on the weekends. We have also had to navigate content disappearing or moving from one content provider to another. A little frustrating, yes, but not entirely new to these pandemic months.

Over the last decade, we’ve seen the media and entertainment industry explode with all kinds of audio and video streaming entertainment services, and more and more varieties of subscription entertainment options — Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and many others. As a result, companies worldwide are faced with growing amounts of rich media — and the challenge of managing, securing and distributing that data is certainly mounting.

A research report (link resides outside ibm.com) published by Transparency Market Research, the Global Digital Rights Management market is estimated to be worth USD 9 billion by 2026 growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3 percent since 2018. It is estimated that revenue lost to online piracy will nearly double between 2016 and 2022 to hit at least USD 51.6 billion, according to 2017’s Online TV Piracy Forecasts report. So, before Covid-19 and especially since the world has been in this stay-at-home, lock-down situation, there has been a growing increase for media entertainment on-demand. As a result, the current landscape has had a profound impact on entertainment media consumption.