Skills and expertise: Keys to the generative AI engine

IBM recently gathered with our services partners, some of the world’s most prominent consultancies and systems integrators, to discuss AI for business at the IBM Global Systems Integrators and Consultancy Exchange event in New York.

On the front-line guiding client technology decisions, our services partners are crucial to the IBM Ecosystem and our success. They play a fundamental role in providing our joint clients industry expertise and skills, mapped to our generative AI technology.

Throughout the event, there was unanimous agreement that governance and trust are critical for hardening generative AI for real world applications. Early conversations with clients have to include a discussion around ethics, transparency and trust because you can’t have a generative AI strategy without considering how you are going to govern it. IBM’s approach to trustworthy AI puts ethical principles at the core of our generative AI technology, fostering an open and diverse ecosystem to ensure generative AI technology benefits everyone.

Another important theme was how generative AI is a catalyst to help clients strategize holistically rather than focus on individual technology initiatives like application modernization, cloud migration and cybersecurity alone.

Our partners also shared their insights from generative AI uses cases across clients. Some of the real-world applications of generative AI our partners are actively working with clients on include: